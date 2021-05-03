Apex Legends Mobile and PUBG New State are two upcoming games in the battle royale mobile gaming world. Both titles will offer thrilling matches set in futuristic worlds.

In Apex Legends Mobile, players need to form squads of 3 and land on a hostile battleground with 19 other teams and fight for survival. There can be 60 players in one match.

Some of the Legends coming with Apex Legends Mobile (Image via UHD Wallpaper)

In-game characters are called Legends in Apex Legends Mobile. The title has a good pool of Legends, like Lifeline, Gibraltar, etc., that players can choose from.

PUBG New State will be set in 2051, and players will land on a brand new BR map, Troi, to fight for their survival. The game will offer weapon customization and other cool features that they are looking forward to. Players can check out the trailer for the game below:

Apex Legends Mobile vs PUBG New State: File size, beta version, and more

Apex Legends Mobile closed beta has finally ended.

Next up is Phillipines.

It might take a week, but the global beta version is coming soon. #ApexLegends #apexlegendsmobile pic.twitter.com/QXIiwPK7BK — Apex Legends Mobile News and Leaks (@ApexLegendsMob8) May 1, 2021

The beta version of Apex Legends Mobile was released in India on April 28th, 2021, and closed on April 30th, 2021. The beta tests will be carried out in the Philippines later this month.

The progress of players in Apex Legends Mobile was not saved. Thry can wait for the game’s global release and pre-register here.

Players can expect PUBG New State to be released any day. This is because the game's social media handle announced that its alpha test will be carried out during Quarter 2 of 2021.

Like Apex Legends Mobile, this version will be restricted only to a limited number of regions.

PUBG New State is available for pre-registration, and players can click here to pre-register. Unfortunately, it is not available for pre-registration in India, China, and Vietnam.

The file size of Apex Legends Mobile Early Access was 1.34 GB

The file size of Apex Legends Mobile was 1.34 GB. However, it varied from device to device. The beta version of PUBG New State has not been released, but players can expect the file size to be around 2 GB.

