The release of the beta version of Apex Legends Mobile has been a source of happiness for many Indian battle royale enthusiasts. Developers Respawn Entertainment and publisher Electronics Arts recently announced the game, and true to their words, its beta was released on April 27th, 2021.

Only Indian mobile gamers were able to download the Apex Legends Mobile beta from the Google Play Store. However, many players faced problems and had to resort to just pre-registering for the game.

Also read: Device compatibility error in Apex Legends Mobile Early Access: All you need to know

Apex Legends Mobile beta ends in India, global beta to start soon

An error message is displayed to Indian players when they try to play the Apex Legends Mobile beta

Indian mobile gamers were again plunged into sadness as the Apex Legends beta ended today morning. Players who tried to access the game were shown an error message stating the above.

The beta will be closed on tomorrow,

The progression will not be saved... pic.twitter.com/N1iPPOMYNE — Apex Legends Mobile NEWS and UPDATES (@Apex_murdablast) April 30, 2021

The beta version of Apex Legends Mobile was closed today morning at around 6:30 AM. Mobile gamers were sad to learn that their progress in the game would not be saved.

Also read: Apex Legends Mobile developer: All you need to know

Advertisement

Apex Legends Mobile closed beta has finally ended.

Next up is Phillipines.

It might take a week, but the global beta version is coming soon. #ApexLegends #apexlegendsmobile pic.twitter.com/QXIiwPK7BK — Apex Legends Mobile News and Leaks (@ApexLegendsMob8) May 1, 2021

On the brighter side, the title will be available to players from the Philippines later this month. The Apex Legends Mobile beta can be accessed only by a handful of players.

Users can also keep their hopes up as the global version of the game will be launched as soon as the developers have made the necessary changes after the beta tests in the two countries. Gradually, Apex Legends Mobile will also be available on iOS devices.

Note: Players in the Philippines must remember that beta slots are limited. So, if any player cannot download the Apex Legends Mobile beta despite its release in the country, they must wait for the official release of the game.

Also read: Apex Legends Mobile: Device requirements, age rating, early access link, and more