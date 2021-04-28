The new Battle Royale mobile game, Apex Legends Mobile, can finally be enjoyed by Indian and Philippine players starting today. The mobile version of the famous title, Apex Legends, has created a stir in the BR mobile gaming community ever since it was revealed.

With all the buzz surrounding the beta version of Apex Legends Mobile, players might be curious to learn more about the game's developers. This article will help them get a better idea.

Apex Legends Mobile Developer: All you need to know

Respawn Entertainment is an American video game development studio (Image via Bleeding Cool)

Respawn Entertainment developed Apex Legends Mobile. The base game was also developed by this American company and published by Electronic Arts, popularly known as EA.

EA, most famous for its FIFA games (Image via 1000 Logos)

Apex Legends was a hush-hush project, released in 2019, much to the surprise of battle royale enthusiasts. It became an instant hit, and, as of late, the game has over 100 million players.

Respawn Entertainment was founded by Jason West and Vince Zampella, who are also co-founders of Infinity Ward. This meant the duo was also involved in developing the massively famous Call of Duty franchise till 2010.

One of Respawn's other success stories, Titalfall 2 (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

In 2017, EA acquired Respawn for $151 million in cash and up to $164 million in equity. Titanfall is another famous game developed by the latter.

In Apex Legends Mobile, players will have to form a squad of 3 and take part in Battle Royale matches consisting of 20 squads in total, ie, 60 players. Players also need to select a Legend according to their preference and playstyle.

Apex Legends Mobile was announced via a blog post a few days ago. In that post, Game Director on Apex Legends, Chad Grenier, said:

"Beginning later this month, we're kicking off the first regional beta tests for Apex Legends Mobile. Two years ago, we changed the landscape of the battle royale genre, and now we're aiming to do it again on mobile."

