The wait for Apex Legends Mobile is finally over, and players who pre-registered for the game can finally download it. The mobile version of the famous Battle Royale title was recently revealed by Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment.

Battle Royale gamers have been waiting ardently for the game’s release ever since its beta version was available to players from India and the Philippines.

Apex Legends Mobile (Early Access): Download link, file size, features, and more

Players can download Apex Legends Mobile for free

Players who want to download Apex Legends Mobile can click here

The file size of the game is 1.34 GB. Like the video game, Apex Legends Mobile is available for free and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Apex legends mobile beta (early access) is out in INDIA 🇮🇳. Access is limited #apexlegendsmobile #apexlegendsmobioebeta pic.twitter.com/ONpXFzqtHW — Apex Legends Mobile : News & Updates (@nqg_apexm) April 28, 2021

For the time being, the game is only available for Android devices. Gradually, it will be available for iOS users and more players around the world.

“In a blog post, Chad Grenier, Game Director at Apex Legends, mentioned:“Apex Legends Mobile is specially designed for touchscreens, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on the phone.”

A few Legends from the game (Image via UHD Wallpaper)

From Gilbraltar to Bloodhound, since Apex Legends Mobile is true to its original, it has a great collection of Legends. Each Legend has a unique ability, and players can choose any character according to their playstyle and preference.

Players have to form squads of three and fight against 19 other teams in exciting Battle Royale matches. There can be a total of 60 players in one round.

Note: Some players might face trouble downloading the game and will be shown the “pre-register” option. Sadly, there is no way around it. They can pre-register for it and hope for the best.

