Apex Legends is a battle royale game which encourages team-work and supports cross-platform play. Players can enjoy this game for free, and all they need is a good internet connection.

Apex Legends is available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. If players want to enjoy more games like Apex Legends, they can take a look at the list given below.

5 best PC games like Apex Legends

These are five of the best PC games like Apex Legends:

1. Realm Royale

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Like Apex Legends, this title is also a battle royale game. With a vibrant backdrop, the animated characters of this game will surely brighten up players’ mood whenever they play it.

Players can form their own squad of four players. Like all battle royale titles, the ultimate goal for the players is to survive till the end.

Players do not have to spend money on the game, as it is available free-of-cost, just like Apex Legends.

Download it from here.

2. Fortnite

Image via Wallpaper Cave

The bright backdrop and animated characters will surely remind players of Apex Legends. Players can also buy skins and accessories to customize the appearance of their characters.

The battle royale matches are exciting and apart from this, players can also enjoy two other modes - Fortnite: Save the World and Fortnite Creative.

Fortnite: Save the World is about surviving by building structures to protect and defeat enemies. Fortnite: Creative is a sandbox game mode which players like to indulge in.

Download it from here.

3. Spellbreak

Image via PlayStation.Blog

This game combines Battle Royale with role-playing elements, which makes the matches more exciting. Spellbreak also inculcates magic in its gameplay, which adds to the uniqueness of the title.

Instead of using futuristic weapons like Apex Legends, players will have to use magic spells to ward off their enemies. The primary type of attack can be chosen by players as per their preference.

Like Apex Legends, there are six classes that players can belong to, namely stone, wind, ice, fire, lightning, and toxic.

Download it from here.

4. Hyper Scape

Image via WallpaperAccess

This title is also a first-person battle royale game like Apex Legends. The gameplay of Hyper Scape is a bit different from the traditional games of this genre.

Unlike other Battle Royale games, instead of a shrinking safe zone, players will have to deal with random sections of the map disappearing. A match can have up to a total of 100 players.

Like Apex Legends, this game provides players a purchasable battle pass. Each season consists of one battle pass with 100 tiers, and each tier will have at least one reward.

Download it from here.

5. Ring of Elysium

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This underrated online multiplayer battle royale game follows a narrative style of gameplay. With good graphics and easy controls, the game is liked by players because of the exciting matches it offers.

The storyline of the game is interesting and players will be drawn into the details. Like Apex Legends, the characters of this title also have interesting backstories.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

