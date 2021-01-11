5 best games like PUBG for PCs in 2021

PUBG is a famous battle royale game that is all about surviving and shooting. One hundred players land on a hostile island with the objective of surviving and fight till their death.

PUBG can be easily downloaded from Steam, and users have to pay 999 INR for it. Players who are on the lookout for more games like PUBG can give the following games a try.

Also read: 5 best PC games like Fortnite in 2021

Top 5 games similar to PUBG for PCs in 2021

These are the five best PC games like PUBG:

#1 - Fortnite

Image via Wallpaper Cave

The Battle Royale mode of this title is a bit like PUBG. Unlike PUBG, Fortnite has a very vibrant backdrop with cartoonish characters.

Players can also enjoy two other modes, Fortnite: Save the World and Fortnite Creative. Save the World has building and survival elements, whereas Creative is a sandbox game mode.

Advertisement

The game offers players various skins and accessories that can be purchased. Fortnite also has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to defeat enemies.

Download it from here.

#2 - Realm Royale

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Like PUBG, this is also a battle royale game. This one, too, has a vibrant backdrop and animated characters that will remind players of Fortnite.

Since this game supports multiplayer mode, players can play along with their friends in a squad consisting of four players. The ultimate goal of the player/players is to be the last person/team standing.

The game also offers exciting rewards that will definitely capture the players’ attention and make them play more. One of the best parts of this game is that it can be downloaded for free.

Download it from here.

Advertisement

#3 - Islands of Nyne: Battle Royale

Image via LevelCapGaming (YouTube)

Gamers will have to start searching for weapons and supplies as soon as they drop into the arena, like they did in PUBG. The game also has a good collection of weapons that players can use.

Players love this game for its controls and pace. This title has a picturesque backdrop, and the graphics of Islands of Nyne do a great job of accentuating its beauty.

The game also allows players to keep track of their scores per match played. It can be downloaded for free and requires a very good computer system to run smoothly.

Download it from here.

#4 - Z1 Battle Royale

Image via WallpaperTip

Like PUBG, this game also belongs to the battle royale mode. Players will have to defeat their enemies as well as keep an eye out for the time zone which shrinks over time.

Players will have to loot for supplies and weapons as soon as they drop down. There are various buildings and shelters that they can scour in search of good supplies.

Advertisement

The game has a good collection of vehicles that players can use to travel around the map. Players can choose to play this game solo, duo, or in groups of five.

Download it from here.

#5 - Call of Duty: Warzone

Image via Wallpaper Cave

When it comes to shooting games, one must not look further than the Call of Duty franchise. Players enjoy the Call of Duty games for its realistic gaming experience.

Like PUBG, this title offers realistic weapons to its players. Fast-paced and free-to-play, this game is easily one of the favorites of battle royale enthusiasts.

The game offers another mode that players can enjoy, Plunder. In the Battle Royale mode, instead of 100 players, 150 players descend into the battlefield and fight for their survival.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best PC games like Free Fire