Apex Legends and COD Mobile are two popular Battle Royale (BR) games which are available for free. While COD Mobile is already massively famous mobile gamers were thrilled to learn that Apex Legends is all set to arrive on the mobile gaming platform as well.

Image via Mr Clasher (YouTube)

Players can use any Apex Legends character, each possessing unique abilities, in matches. COD Mobile also has BR classes that players can belong in. This article is about the similarities between the Legends in Apex Legends and the BR classes in COD Mobile.

Top 5 similarities between Apex Legends and COD Mobile BR classes

There are five similarities between Apex Legends and COD Mobile when it comes to Battle Royale mode:

i) Smoke Bomber – Caustic

Image via EA

Both classes can deploy powerful smoke grenades which can thereby block the vision of the enemy to slow them down. Players can make use of this confusion and get out of the tricky situation. Caustic in Apex Legends can drop up to six gas cans anywhere.

ii) Ninja – Pathfinder

Image via Google Play

The primary power of Ninja is to escape tight situations using a grapple hook, much like Pathfinder. With Ninja in COD Mobile and Pathfinder in Apex Legends, players can get atop buildings and have high vintage points, which is otherwise not possible. Freedom of mobility is noticeable in both Ninja and Pathfinder.

iii) Defender – Gibraltar

Image via Google Play

Like Defender in COD Mobile, Gibraltar can also endure considerable damage. Both Gibraltar and Defender can use shields that can block bullets. Moreover, the passive ability of Gibraltar, i.e. Gun Shield will remind players of the Defender’s ability Reinforced.

iv) Medic - Lifeline

Image via Google Play

Both Medic and Lifeline are blessed with healing abilities that come extremely handy in Battle Royale matches. The Medical Station in COD Mobile and the D.O.C Heal Drone in Apex Legends are quite similar, as both machines help to heal allies. The healing circle or shield wall ensures that the players have proper cover while they are being healed.

v) Trickster - Mirage

Image via Google Play

Both Trickster in COD Mobile and Mirage in Apex Legends do a good job when it comes to confusing enemies. The Psyche Out ability in Mirage creates a holographic decoy while Trickster also creates a fake imposter to escape enemies. Players can take the enemy by surprise if they utilize their abilities properly.

