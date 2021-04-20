How to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile on Google Play Store

Electronic Arts (EA) and Respawn Entertainment have officially announced a mobile version of Apex Legends, a popular cross-platform battle royale game.

The first regional beta tests for the game will start later this month in India and the Philippines before it gradually becomes available around the world.

In a blog post, Game Director of Apex Legends, Chad Grenier, said:

"Beginning later this month, we're kicking off the first regional beta tests for Apex Legends Mobile. […] We're keeping things small to start—just a few thousand players in India and the Philippines—but over the course of this year we're planning to roll the game out to more regions and more players around the world"

Apex Legends Mobile will have streamlined touch-screen controls and optimizations that will enhance the mobile battle royale experience for players.

In the blog post, Grenier assured fans that Apex Legends Mobile will stay true to the original game. Unfortunately, the game will not support cross-play with PC or consoles.

According to Game Director of Apex Legends, Chad Grenier, the mobile version will stay true to the original game

A battle royale match in Apex Legends Mobile will have 20 squads of 3 members each. The total number of players will be restricted to 60.

As per their tactical approach, players can choose any Legendary hero offered by the game.

How can players pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile on Google Play Store?

Players can pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile on the Google Play Store (Image via My Play Station, YouTube)

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile:

Players must first search for Apex Legends on the Google Play Store or they can simply click here.

They can then click on the green "Pre-register" option.

Once players have clicked on the option, a dialog box will appear, asking for confirmation. They can click on the "OK" button.

