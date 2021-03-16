Battle Royale enthusiasts were in for a surprise when PUBG New State was announced on February 25th. Rumors about a new PUBG Mobile game were circulating on the internet, and for once, they turned out to be true.

PUBG New State is a futuristic BR game set in 2051. One hundred players will land on an 8x8 km map named Troi, and fight to be the last person standing.

PUBG New State (Mobile): Everything we know about pre-registration

Pre-register on Google Play today to get the latest on PUBG: NEW STATE and be among the first to know about our future plans.



Don’t worry iOS users, we see you 👀, pre-registration is coming at a later date!



More info: https://t.co/4WULBslha2 pic.twitter.com/c4HictHCpF — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) February 25, 2021

The developers announced that the game was up for pre-registration on the Google Play Store on February 25th, 2021, and released a pre-order trailer. However, PUBG New State is still not available for pre-registration for iOS devices.

Image via Dracker Lite (YouTube)

Within a week of its announcement, PUBG New State managed to cross over five million pre-registrations on the Play Store. The official Twitter handle of PUBG New State tweeted about the achievement and expressed gratitude to the BR gamers.

Image via Aadil Bhutto (YouTube)

The developers of PUBG New State also assured that players who are pre-registered would get a pre-registration award. Upon pre-registration, they will get access to a new limited vehicle skin.

The action-packed pre-order trailer was larger-than-life and managed to make battle royale fans even more excited. Fans can check out the trailer below:

Steps to follow for pre-registration:

Gamers can head to the Google Play Store and search ‘PUBG: NEW STATE’ or click here. They must tap the Pre-register button. They have to click the ‘OK’ button on the dialog box that asks for confirmation. Users can also go for the ‘Install when available’ option.

Note: Indian mobile gamers cannot pre-register for PUBG New State as the game is not available in their country.

