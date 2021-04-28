Apex Legends Mobile is a brand new mobile game that has created a stir in the Battle Royale community. Although it is still in active development, the beta is available to a handful of players.

Apex Legends Mobile's app launch video / trailer pic.twitter.com/P9FDOOcLLF — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) April 28, 2021

Apex Legends Mobile provides the option to choose a character from a good range with unique abilities. These characters are called Legends. Players can pick a Legend based on their playstyle and preference.

The strategic Battle Royale matches of the game last for about 15 minutes. There are a total of 20 squads consisting of three players each in Apex Legends Mobile. The total number of players is restricted to 60 per match.

Also read: Apex Legends Mobile (Early Access): Download link, file size, features, and more

Apex Legends Mobile: Device requirements, age rating, early access link, and more

🚨 Apex Legends Mobile Closed Beta is now available in India. It will be live in The Philippines next month.



Here is the intro trailer: pic.twitter.com/VhaDDq8c7o — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) April 28, 2021

Apex Legends Mobile is available to a few thousand players from India. It will be available in the Philippines next month. Gradually, developers want to open the game up to iOS users and more people worldwide.

Apex Legends Mobile is available for free on the Play Store. Players can download the game using this link.

Advertisement

As per the device requirements, Apex Legends Mobile: Closed Beta FAQ states that:

"The beta specifically is available for phones running Android 6.0 and up."

The file size of Apex Legends Mobile is 1.34 GB

The file size of the game is 1.34 GB. It might vary from one device to another. A minimum of 4 GB RAM is required for a smooth gaming experience.

Apex Legends Mobile is rated 12+ on the Google Play Store as it has moderate violence and mild swearing.

Also read: Apex Legends Mobile Beta: All you need to know

Disclaimer: Some players might face trouble downloading the game and are shown the “pre-register” option. Sadly, there is no way around it. They can pre-register for it and hope for the best.

Also read: Top 5 similarities between Apex Legends and COD Mobile BR classes