Device compatibility error in Apex Legends Mobile Early Access: All you need to know

The introduction of Apex Legends Mobile in the mobile gaming world has thrilled battle royale enthusiasts. The game aims to keep up the hype by offering players several rewards that they can unlock.

As of now, the closed beta version of the game is only available for Indian players. The beta version of Apex Legends Mobile will be available for download in the Philippines next month.

Everything to know about the device compatibility error in Apex Legends Mobile Early Access

While some players are able to download Apex Legends, many are facing issues

As per the device requirements, Apex Legends Mobile: Closed Beta FAQ states that:

"The beta specifically is available for phones running Android 6.0 and up."

The file size of the game is 1.34 GB, although it might vary from one device to another. Also, players need a minimum of 4 GB RAM for a smooth gaming experience.

Despite having the necessary device requirements, players are facing trouble playing Apex Legends Mobile. Moreover, those who are able to enjoy the game seem to be complaining about the poor FPS that the game is currently offering.

Players with high-end Android devices are also being shown:

Your device isn’t compatible with this version.

Players must remember that the beta version of the game can only be accessed by a few thousand Indian and Filipino players. As a result, Apex Legends Mobile might be displaying the error message as the limit has been reached.

Some players are also facing trouble downloading the game, and they are still being shown the "pre-register" option. Sadly, there is no way for it, and all they can do is wait.

Note: Players must understand that this is not the final version of the game. Apex Legends Mobile is still in its developmental stages, and developers will surely take into account the grievances put forward by the players.

