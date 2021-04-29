Indian Battle Royale gamers are thrilled to finally enjoy Apex Legends Mobile. The closed beta version of the game has been available for download since yesterday, and many players have given positive feedback regarding Apex Legends Mobile.

Apex legends mobile beta (early access) is out in INDIA 🇮🇳. Access is limited #apexlegendsmobile #apexlegendsmobioebeta pic.twitter.com/ONpXFzqtHW — Apex Legends Mobile : News & Updates (@nqg_apexm) April 28, 2021

The beta version is available to Indian players and will be released in the Philippines next month. Players from other parts of the world will have to wait as the developers are working to make the game better.

Players can download Apex Legends Mobile by clicking here.

Apex Legends Mobile: How to get free 688 Apex Coins in the closed beta

Apex Legends Mobile closed beta. 688 Apex Coins for players logging in for the second day. New Legends can be unlocked by these coins. #apexlegendsmobile #ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/RNaxH9LeKN — Apex Legends Mobile News (@ApexLegendsMob8) April 29, 2021

To keep up the hype after the release of the beta version, Apex Legends Mobile is offering rewards to its players. Among the different rewards offered by the game, the sign-in rewards are some of the best.

The in-game currency system of Apex Legends Mobile has two types of currencies that players can use to buy skins and other accessories. These are Apex Coins and Legend Tokens.

Image via Respawn Entertainement

Apex Legends Mobile is offering sign-in rewards for the first eight days. Players can check out this list to find out which rewards they can get their hands on:

Day 1 - 688 Apex Coin

Day 2- 688 Apex Coin

Day 3 - Caustic Skin Plunder

Day 4 - 200 Legend Token

Day 5 - Rename Card

Day 6 - 400 Legend Token

Day 7 - 600 Legend Token

Day 8 - Gibraltar Fiber Optics Outfit

This will allow players to accumulate up to 1376 Apex Coins within the first two days. All they have to do is log-in to Apex Legends Mobile and the reward is theirs to enjoy. Players can utilize these Apex Coins to unlock Legends and buy fancy skins to change their appearance.

