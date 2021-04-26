PUBG New State is one of the upcoming Battle Royale games in the mobile gaming world. Needless to say, players are excited to see what PUBG New State has in store.

The pre-registration for PUBG New State has already commenced and players can click here to pre-register. To learn more about the features of the game, players can read this article:

PUBG New State (Mobile): Everything we know about pre-registration

Note: Unfortunately, Indian mobile gamers cannot pre-register for PUBG New State. They can only hope for the speedy release of PUBG Mobile India.

Best features of PUBG New State (Mobile) that fans are excited about

These are three features of PUBG New State that players are excited about:

1. Weapons Performance

Image via Google Play Store

Unlike PUBG Mobile, players have the option to accentuate the performance of their weapons. They have to get their hands on the customization kit and they are all set.

The press release states that:

Advertisement

“These kits will transform weapons in different ways, such as performance enhancements, fire mode selection, and grenade launcher attachments."

2. Futuristic backdrop and ultra-modern weapons

Image via Google Play Store

This is the most exciting aspect of PUBG New State. The game will be set in the year 2051. Players will land on a brand new Battle Royale map called Troi to fight for their survival.

Since the game is set in the future, players will get to use ultra-modern weapons to defeat their enemies. From ballistic shields to drones, the game will provide players with exciting gadgets, using which players can defeat their enemies with relative ease.

3. Great Graphics

Image via Techzamazing (YouTube)

Gaming Illusion technology will make the graphics of PUBG New State larger-than-life. The game is ready to set a benchmark for graphics when it comes to mobile gaming. The Google Play Store further states that PUBG New State will have “Ultra-Realistic Graphics that Push the Limits of Mobile Gaming.”

Advertisement

Also read: PUBG: New State (Mobile): Everything announced so far

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While this information may seem obvious to some, many players often search for it.

Also read: What is PUBG New State (Mobile) and how is it different from PUBG Mobile?