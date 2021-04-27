PUBG New State (Mobile): Everything players need to know about the new game

PUBG New State is the newest entry in the PUBG franchise that Krafton Inc. announced in late February. It has created a buzz among battle royale enthusiasts worldwide and has received a great response from players.

The game's pre-registration commenced on February 25th, and the trailer was also released on the same day. The milestone of 10 million pre-registrations was accomplished earlier this month.

PUBG New State (Mobile): Everything to know

Features

Graphics

The game will be based in 2051 and will provide ultra-realistic graphics on mobile devices. The Google Play description reads:

"With the 'global illumination technology, PUBG NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics."

Futuristic backdrop

The game will oversee 100 players landing on an 8x8 km brand new arena - Troi. It will offer users various tools and equipment like combat rolls, drones, and a futuristic ballistic shield. Besides, the game will have new vehicles, some of which were visible in the trailer.

Weapon customization

As per the press release, the game will have an option of weapon customization to enable players to create weapons using customization kits. This feature will allow them to transform weapons differently.

Pre-registrations

The game's pre-registration has already commenced on the Google Play Store and has already surpassed the milestone of 10 million registrations. Meanwhile, the pre-order for the iOS platform hasn't begun yet.

Players will get the Limited Vehicle Skin (Permanent) for pre-registering

Moreover, players will receive a Limited Vehicle Skin (Permanent) for pre-registering. Android users can follow the steps below to pre-register for PUBG New State on their devices:

Step 1: They can visit the official pre-registration page of PUBG New State here.

Step 2: Next, players have to tap on the "Pre-register" option.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, and they must click on the 'OK' option. Users should also tap on the 'install when available' option if they wish to download the game when it is made available.

Note: Pre-registrations excludes China, Vietnam, and India

Release

As per the social media post, the alpha testing for PUBG New State will commence in Q2 of 2021. The post reads:

"We're hard at work developing the game, but we hear you! Outside of 2021, we don't have more details around a release date, but we're happy to announce that we will host alpha tests for #PUBGNEWSTATE during Q2 2021 in a LIMITED number of regions. Stay tuned for more info."

Social media handles

Below are the links to the official handles of PUBG New State, which the players can follow for any official update.

