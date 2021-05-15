PUBG New State (Mobile)’s map name, teaser, pre-registration rewards, and more details

Krafton announced PUBG New State back in February 2020. Following the revelation, PUBG fans have shown immense interest in the upcoming battle royale title.

The pre-registration drive is open to Android users, and the developers reported that over 10 million pre-registrations were done within a few weeks.

Following the far-reaching success of PUBG Mobile, Krafton developed an utterly unique battle royale game for fans. PUBG New State looks to bring a revolutionary change to the gaming sector as it promises to introduce a brand new aspect to the graphical entity.

Here’s what the developers had to say:

“Ultra-realistic graphics that exceed the limits of mobile gaming with the “global illumination” technology, PUBG: NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics.”

When news of PUBG New State surfaced, gamers wondered whether the new game would continue operating in the old maps or if a new map would be introduced. Later, it was revealed by the developers that PUBG New State would have a brand new map.

This article will reveal the details of the new map and the pre-registrations.

PUBG New State Mobile: Map name and pre-registration details revealed

Krafton has developed an entirely new game for battle royale fans. PUBG New State features a new 8x8 map of a city named Troi. The gameplay is set in 2051, so it features exclusive futuristic weapons and vehicles.

The teaser has been released on their official Twitter handle, which teases a once peaceful city now under severe crisis. The teaser also gives a little insight into the vehicles and landscapes gamers might expect for PUBG New State.

The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.

Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.

What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/FR8OhOlSDT — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 24, 2021

PUBG New State is still under development, and there are no specific dates for release. However, the pre-registration drive is open for Android users who can head to the Google Play Store and register themselves.

Pre-register on Google Play today to get the latest on PUBG: NEW STATE and be among the first to know about our future plans.



Don’t worry iOS users, we see you 👀, pre-registration is coming at a later date!



More info: https://t.co/4WULBslha2 pic.twitter.com/c4HictHCpF — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) February 25, 2021

The developers have also announced that gamers who pre-register for PUBG New State will get a permanent limited-edition vehicle skin. They can claim their early-bird reward from the game once it is released.

Pre-registrations are currently limited to Android users. The developers have addressed iOS users and stated that pre-registrations for this platform would be coming at a later date.

We’re hard at work developing the game, but we hear you! Outside of 2021, we don’t have more details around a release date, but we’re happy to announce that we will host alpha tests for #PUBGNEWSTATE during Q2 2021 in a LIMITED number of regions. Stay tuned for more info. — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021

PUBG New State will be available globally, although China, Vietnam and India are off the list.

The developers also revealed that a region-specific beta test would be conducted in Q2 of 2021. However, the exact details have not yet been announced by Krafton.