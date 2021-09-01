How to pre-register for PUBG New State (Mobile) in India

Mobile battle royale enthusiasts in India are in for a treat, as pre-registrations and pre-orders for PUBG New State are now accessible for Indian players as well. Fans are overjoyed by the news and are now looking forward to the game's final release date with bated breath.

PUBG New State is a new title developed by Krafton. The game's pre-registration on the Google Play Store has been open to users worldwide, with the exception of China, Vietnam, and India. iOS users had to wait for their turn as the pre-order on the Apple App Store commenced just a few weeks ago.

Steps to pre-register for PUBG New State

As previously announced by the developers, players will also be receiving a Limited Vehicle Skin (Permanent) to complete the pre-registration process.

Pre-registrations on Google Play Store

You can follow the steps to pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store.

Users need to tap on the Pre-register button (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 1: You must first open the Google Play Store and search PUBG New State. Alternatively, you may also click on the link to redirect to the page.

You may tap on the Install when available option (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: Then, you must press the Pre-register button. A dialog box will open, and you must select "Got it."

You may also choose "Install when available" to automatically download the game upon its release.

Pre-order on Apple App Store

The steps for pre-ordering the game on Apple App Store are provided below:

Step 1: You can open the game’s page on the App Store through this link.

Tap on the "Get" button to pre-order (Image via App Store)

Step 2: Next, you should tap on the "Get" button to pre-order the game.

Confirm your pre-order (Image via App Store)

Earlier, the second Alpha Test of PUBG New State in Asia, Turkey, and MENA concluded. The selected users were able to try out the features and send their feedback and suggestions.

