PUBG New State: iOS pre-registrations, expected release date, and more

With the immense success of Krafton's debut mobile title PUBG Mobile, the company has been looking forward to launching the sequel for quite a while now.

A few months back Krafton unveiled PUBG: New State, a futuristic battle royale set in Troy 2051. The game features advanced graphics, new maps, and mechanics which have impressed the fans of the PUBG franchise.

PUBG: New State: Pre Registrations open for iOS Devices

You asked, and we have delivered.

The long-awaited iOS Pre-order is now available! 🎉



Watch the video: https://t.co/FLyEudFRHs



Pre-order now on the App Store: https://t.co/6yXYh5di97 pic.twitter.com/3xFsQCV97c — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) August 19, 2021

PUBG New State opened its pre-registration for iOS devices today.

The official YouTube channel of PUBG: New State posted a video announcing the opening of the pre-registration. The CEO of Krafton, Chang-Han Kim, through a blog post also stated that the game is scheduled to be released in the second half of this year.

iOS users can head over to the app store and search for PUBG: New State to pre-register for the title. The game is expected to arrive by October 8, 2021 via the Apple App Store

The title had earlier opened its pre-registration for Android devices on February 25, earlier this year. The game received an amazing response and has reached a whopping figure of 28 Million pre-registrations (excluding India, China, and Vietnam) so far.

PUBG: New State also conducted the first alpha test for the game in the month of June for a limited number of users in the United States. These users also included some US-based content creators and YouTubers like Zootay and Wymsanity.

Following a great response to the first alpha test, the developers decided to conduct the second alpha test for a much wider audience on both Android and iOS devices.

Apply Here: https://t.co/7U5PYFNyuv

How to Apply: https://t.co/GUvNbt3mU1



REMINDER - Just a few more days left to apply



If you get confused, be sure to read our guide above.

You're welcome!#pubgnewstate #secondalphatest pic.twitter.com/zQjtBpefrX — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) August 17, 2021

The pre-registration period for the second alpha test is between August 9 and 23. To date, Krafton has received a total of 650,000 applications for the second alpha.

The second alpha was made available in 28 countries from Asia and the Middle East. The selected alpha testers will be announced on Krafton's official website on August 26 and the alpha will be made available to the users on the following day (i.e August 27).

It would be intriguing to see how many pre-registrations the iOS version receives. With tons of pre-registration on the Play Store, Krafton will be expecting to emulate the same success on the Apple App Store as well.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by R. Elahi