PUBG New State (Mobile) to have its second alpha test in August, full release expected later this year

The PUBG franchise developed by Krafton has soared in popularity ever since the launch of its debut title, PUBG PC. PUBG Mobile's launch took the franchise to even greater heights, with downloads and revenue generation touching new heights. With all this success, Krafton has already announced the sequel for PUBG Mobile based on the PUBG Universe called the PUBG: New State.

The mobile title is futuristic battle royale and is set in Troy 2051. Krafton is slowly moving towards the launch of the title and has already completed its first alpha test. Earlier, the game reached 25 million pre-registrations (excluding India, China, and Vietnam). The first closed alpha test featured various YouTubers and Content Creators from the United States.

In the latest news regarding PUBG: New State, the developers have announced the much-awaited second alpha test for the title. The registrations for the second alpha test will start from the 9th of August 2021, while the alpha test will take place from 27th to the 29th of August.

This month, we will be inviting a much wider audience to come and experience PUBG: NEW STATE with the game's Second Alpha Test.



Registrations begin on August 9

In the second test, New State will be available to a much wider audience across the world. The developers have selected 28 different regions across the world for the test, which include Turkey, Middle East, Egypt, and Asia (Excluding India, China, and Vietnam).

The second alpha test will also provide compatibility for a much larger range of Android devices and support iOS devices. Players can register for the second alpha on the PUBG: New State website.

PUBG New State Second Alpha Test regions

Bahrain

Cambodia

Chinese Taipei

Egypt

Hongkong SAR

Indonesia

Iraq

Japan

Jordan

Kuwait

Laos

Lebanon

Macao SAR

Maldives

Malaysia

Myanmar

Nepal

Oman

Philippines

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Turkey

UAE

Yemen

Earlier, according to a report, it was revealed that the development of the title is going on in full swing, and a release can be expected in September or October this year.

According to the CEO of Krafton Kim Chang, Han Krafton plans to built 17 branches and five development studios around the world. The report also revealed Krafton's plans to expand into SEA, India, NA, Central, and South America.

Unknown assassins in golden masks, led by a mysterious woman, descended upon Troi.

There would be no prisoners. No mercy.

Only old coins placed upon the eyes of the dead marked with the two simple words:

Magna Venari.



Learn more at https://t.co/MPt2NCfufM pic.twitter.com/tIP8CWSBSW — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) August 7, 2021

It will be interesting to see how the second alpha test pans out and how the fans will receive it. After the success of the first alpha test, Krafton will expect the same kind of response for the second one as well and also for the eventual launch.

