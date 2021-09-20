PUBG New State (Mobile) expected release date for Android and iOS devices: Everything known so far

PUBG New State has caused quite a stir in the mobile gaming community worldwide. The upcoming title has sparked a lot of interest, and users are eagerly anticipating its release.
It will be set in the far-future year of 2051 and, as a result, will include objects such as drones and other futuristic features.
There is no set release date for PUBG New State currently. However, on the Apple App Store, players were recently able to find an expected launch date of 8 October.
Details regarding PUBG New State for Android and iOS devices
PUBG New State was first revealed in February, with pre-registration beginning on the Google Play Store. Later, in August, pre-orders for iOS devices were made available, allowing these users to register for the upcoming battle royale title.
Two alpha tests were also conducted, allowing users to try out the various components before the official release.
As previously stated, no specific release date for PUBG New State has been confirmed, and just the expected date is mentioned on the Apple App Store.
Users can now wait and pre-register for the game to be eligible for the reward, a Limited Vehicle Skin (Permanent). They can register for PUBG New State on their devices by following these steps:
Android
Step 1: To begin with, users should search for PUBG New State on the Google Play Store app on their devices.
Step 2: Gamers can then press the "Pre-register" button and tap on the "Got it" option to complete the pre-registration procedure.
They can also use the "Install when available" option if they wish to download PUBG New State whenever it becomes available.
iOS
Step 1: iOS users must first visit the PUBG New State page on the Apple App Store.
Step 2: Players should subsequently press the "Get" button to confirm the pre-order procedure.