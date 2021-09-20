PUBG New State (Mobile) expected release date for Android and iOS devices: Everything known so far

PUBG New State has caused quite a stir in the mobile gaming community worldwide. The upcoming title has sparked a lot of interest, and users are eagerly anticipating its release.

It will be set in the far-future year of 2051 and, as a result, will include objects such as drones and other futuristic features.

There is no set release date for PUBG New State currently. However, on the Apple App Store, players were recently able to find an expected launch date of 8 October.

The expected release date of PUBG New State is mentioned as 8 October (Image via Apple App Store)

Details regarding PUBG New State for Android and iOS devices

PUBG New State was first revealed in February, with pre-registration beginning on the Google Play Store. Later, in August, pre-orders for iOS devices were made available, allowing these users to register for the upcoming battle royale title.

Two alpha tests were also conducted, allowing users to try out the various components before the official release.

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE



Watch the video:



Pre-register for PUBG: NEW STATE: With another successful Alpha test now in the books, we want to share with you some of our favorite moments from the three-day test🔥Watch the video: youtu.be/auc3v0Frm2M Pre-register for PUBG: NEW STATE: pubg.info/3DwpzAX With another successful Alpha test now in the books, we want to share with you some of our favorite moments from the three-day test🔥



Watch the video: youtu.be/auc3v0Frm2M



Pre-register for PUBG: NEW STATE: pubg.info/3DwpzAX https://t.co/gbZ7zhoRKf

As previously stated, no specific release date for PUBG New State has been confirmed, and just the expected date is mentioned on the Apple App Store.

The benefits of pre-registering for PUBG New State (Image via PUBG New State)

Users can now wait and pre-register for the game to be eligible for the reward, a Limited Vehicle Skin (Permanent). They can register for PUBG New State on their devices by following these steps:

Android

Step 1: To begin with, users should search for PUBG New State on the Google Play Store app on their devices.

Gamers can click on "Got it" to complete the pre-registration (Image via Play Store)

Step 2: Gamers can then press the "Pre-register" button and tap on the "Got it" option to complete the pre-registration procedure.

They can also use the "Install when available" option if they wish to download PUBG New State whenever it becomes available.

iOS

Step 1: iOS users must first visit the PUBG New State page on the Apple App Store.

Also Read

Gamers have to confirm the process to pre-order PUBG New State (Image via Apple App Store)

Step 2: Players should subsequently press the "Get" button to confirm the pre-order procedure.

Edited by Ravi Iyer