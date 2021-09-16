PUBG: New State (Mobile) crosses 40 million pre-registrations

Krafton is gearing up to launch its second battle royale mobile game after Battlegrounds Mobile India called PUBG: New State. The game will follow the same battle royale blueprint as previous titles. However, the game features completely new futuristic themes and has been developed with PUBG Studio's cutting-edge rendering technology to create graphics that rival PCs.

The game is set in 2051 and will feature advanced and realistic action, new maps, and unique mechanics. This has enticed enough players to garner 40 million pre-registrations already.

As per a new blog post on the Krafron site, the title has surpassed 40 Million pre-registrations to date. The game saw 32 million pre-registrations until the 31st of August. On September 1st, Krafton opened the pre-registration process for India. Around 20% of pre-registrations came within 15 days of opening applications in India, showing just how popular mobile gaming is in the country.

PUBG STUDIO Executive PD Park Min-Gyu had the following to say regarding the feat:

“This achievement is based on the expectations of fans around the world for PUBG: New State and your trust in us. We will do our best to provide a more advanced, fun, and stable service unique to PUBG: New State by doing all we can to make the final supplement.”

The initial pre-registrations for Android devices started on February 25, followed by the first alpha test in June for a select few content creators in the United States. The developers decided to open the testing to a much wider audience after the first alpha received great feedback. iOS registrations then started in late August.

The second alpha test that received north of 650,000 applications took place across 28 countries (including Asia, the Middle East, Turkey, and Egypt) from August 27 to 30. The fans who participated in the test have responded positively to the game so far.

In order to run the game smoothly, it is recommended to have a device with a minimum of 2GB RAM, running Android 6.0 or higher and around 1.2 GB of storage space. New State is expected to launch next month, although there has been no official confirmation as of yet. Players who register for the game early will receive a permanent limited vehicle skin when the game launches.

