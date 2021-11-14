Best PUBG New State sensitivity settings without gyroscope

PUBG New State is a brand new battle royale title from the house of PUBG studios and Krafton. The game features Global Illumination technology to offer ultra-realistic graphics on smartphone devices.

The title also inherits many features from other titles, including its 'predecessor', PUBG Mobile. These features include maps, controls, and sensitivity settings. Players have the option to change these sensitivity settings, as per their playstyle, for better gameplay.

These sensitivity settings come in handy in helping them improve their accuracy and recoil control in the game. This article discusses the best sensitivity settings for non-gyro players in PUBG New State.

PUBG New State sensitivity settings without gyroscope

Free Perspective Sensitivity:

Free Perspective sensitivity settings are the sensitivities of the eye button. Players can tweak these sensitivity settings to make the sensitivity of the eye button slow or fast.

TPP Camera:

General: 90-120%

Driver: 100-240%

FPP Camera:

General: 70-100%

Driver: 90-120%

Camera and scope sensitivity:

Best PUBG New State camera and scope sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

The camera and scope sensitivity settings help players control their crosshair placement and recoil control. These sensitivity settings help players to increase or decrease the viewing speed of their surroundings. It works in both scope-in and scope-out modes. Here are the best camera and scope sensitivity settings for players to use in PUBG New State:

TPP Camera: 100-140%

FPP Camera: 100-140%

TPP Shoulder Camera: 110-160%

FPP Shoulder Camera: 110-160%

Iron Sights: ADS-90-140%

Fire-100-160%

Red Dot: ADS-100-160%

Fire-100-150%

Viper: ADS-100-160%

Fire-100-150%

2x Scope: ADS-90-150%

Fire-80-160%

3x Scope: ADS-30-60%

Fire-25-65%

4x Scope: ADS-25-50%

Fire-25-60%

6x Scope: ADS-20-55%

Fire-25-50%

8x Scope: ADS-10-25%

Fire-15-35%

PUBG New State also features new sensitivity settings for ADS and fire. It will help players to set separate sensitivity settings for shooting and spotting enemy players. Players are advised to keep both ADS and fire sensitivity settings the same for sturdy aim and recoil control.

Players are recommended to first practice these sensitivity settings in the training grounds. It is advised, as the touch response differs from device to device. Players can make small tweaks to these sensitivity settings to get their set of sensitivities. It will help players to quickly get comfortable with controls and sensitivities to become a pro in PUBG New State.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar