5 best drop locations on Troi map of PUBG New State

PUBG New State has officially been released for users globally. The title features two classic maps: Erangel 2051 and Troi, and the latter is a brand new map available to players in the title to play and enjoy.

The map has lots of beautiful places to explore. Players who are new to the game can find it challenging to select a good landing spot.

Most decent drop locations on Troi in PUBG New State

1) Chester

Chester in PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

Chester is one of the best landing spots on the Troi map in PUBG New State. The location is a mid-sized town with a fantastic environment. Players can get good loot in different compounds. Players can expect various enemy squads to land here, which can lead to gunfights.

2) Exhibit Hall

Exhibit Hall in PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

The second location on the list is Exhibit Hall. Players can land and get high kills and survival points. The area is situated in the center of the map. As a result, most players don't have to worry about rotating into safe zones.

3) Factory

Factory in PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

The factory is going to become one of the hot-drops in PUBG New State. There is a big factory along with other compounds. The area has great dynamics, like two working cranes which make the gameplay even more realistic. Players can also get their hands on various vehicles.

4) Loganville

Loganville in PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

Loganville is one of the biggest towns on the Troi map of PUBG New State. The location has lots of buildings, and players can acquire a lot of desired weapons and utilities. There are three-story buildings, which gamers can use to keep an eye on enemy movement. Players can expect up to 4-5 squads to land here.

5) Port

Port in PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

The last location to land on the Troi map is Port. The area is based on the waterside and has eye-catching views. There is a big boat and lots of warehouses for loot. It is a good place for players who are looking to push their rank.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer