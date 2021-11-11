After a long wait, PUBG New State is now officially available for players to download on their smartphones. Players can head to the Google Play Store to install the game and get exclusive rewards. The game offers upgraded ultra-realistic graphics for a unique battle royale experience.

Sensitivity settings play a major role for a player to get comfortable with the game's shooting mechanisms. Players have the freedom to change their sensitivity settings for the camera, ADS, and gyroscope in the game.

The gyroscope sensitivity settings are the most commonly used settings for aim and recoil control. This article discusses the best PUBG New State sensitivity settings for gyroscope users to minimize recoil.

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE



✅Update your device’s OS and restart the app.

✅Change the Graphics API setting to OpenGL ES.

✅Disable USB Debugging and Developer Options on your device.



Recommended PUBG New State gyroscope and camera sensitivity settings

PUBG New State sensitivity for Gyroscope (Image via Krafton)

Here are the best gyroscope sensitivity settings to use in PUBG New State. Players can copy these sensitivity settings and apply them in the sensitivity settings menu in the game.

Gyroscope sensitivity

TPP Camera: 180-220%

FPP Camera: 180-220%

TPP Shoulder Camera: 200-250%

FPP Shoulder Camera: 180-230%

Iron Sights: 180-220%

Red Dot and Viper: 180-220%

2x Scope: 160-200%

3x Scope: 110-140%

4x Scope: 100-130%

6x Scope: 30-60%

8x Scope: 20-50%

Camera and scope sensitivity

Players can use the following camera and scope sensitivity settings in PUBG New State:

TPP Camera: 120-150%

FPP Camera: 120-150%

TPP Shoulder Camera: 120-150%

FPP Shoulder Camera: 120-150%

Iron Sights: ADS-100-140%

Fire-100-150%

Red Dot and Viper: ADS-120-150%

Fire-130-160%

2x Scope: ADS-110-150%

Fire-100-160%

3x Scope: ADS-50-80%

Fire-50-80%

4x Scope: ADS-50-75%

Fire-50-75%

6x Scope: ADS-30-50%

Fire-30-50%

8x Scope: ADS-20-40%

Fire-20-45%

Players can also use a sensitivity settings code to copy these sensitivities to their game. To use the code, players can head to the Sensitivity menu and click on the Load option. They can then copy the given code and paste it into the dialog box. After that, click on confirm to get the new sensitivity settings.

Sensitivity settings code: SEN-0c58481d-66fa-4afb-a231-c12f2f259598

How to change sensitivity settings in PUBG New State

To change the sensitivity settings, players can follow this step by step guide:

1) Open the PUBG New State game on your smartphone.

2) Click on the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen.

3) Click on the Settings menu to access the sensitivity settings.

4) In the Settings menu, search for the Sensitivity option to apply the new sensitivity settings

