PUBG New State officially released: Trailer, file size for Android, download link, and more

PUBG New State has finally launched globally and the game is available to play. However, as of now, the title is only available for Android users and they can download the game from the Play Store.

PUBG New State's file size for Android users is 1.4 GB. iOS users still have time to pre-register in order to receive a vehicle skin. Although the game is not available for iOS, the App Store has mentioned its file size as being 1.5 GB.

Everything you need to know about PUBG New State

PUBG New State is a futuristic battle royale Game set in 2051. The game is a sequel to PUBG Mobile and is set to take the mobile gaming industry by storm. The developers have promised dynamic gameplay and an overall experience that's completely new to mobile gamers.

PUBG New State will have players battling it out on a new map called Troi, which covers an area of 64 square kilometers. This map has plenty of objects which players can interact with to earn an edge over enemies. This, paired with futuristic gadgets, will force players to adapt and implement new strategies on the fly, putting their skills to test.

The game is currently available on the Android platform. The global release for PUBG New State took place on November 11, 2022. The install size is relatively large since the game will feature five graphic settings ranging from lite to extreme, with a myriad of in-game objects further contributing to the large size.

The title is rated for ages 16 and above owing to the violence and the option of in-app purchases. In order to access the official download link for PUBG New State, click here.

One feature that PUBG New State players should look out for is the ability to customize their weapons using kits. It is important to know that only a few weapons feature customization options, which mostly include scopes and grips to improve recoil and increase damage. The game will also feature a Survivor Pass, which contains multiple accessories that players can use in-game.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee