Unable to connect to the server error in PUBG New State: All you need to know

The release of PUBG New State has garnered considerable attention. The game is already available for download, and users can install it on their devices to test out the various features that have been incorporated.

However, as previously stated by the developers, the official release time for PUBG New State is 4:00 am UTC, i.e. 9:30 a.m IST. As a result, users aren’t able to get into the game’s servers and are encountering an error after downloading it.

PUBG New State: Unable to connect to the server error

Checking for updates is stuck at 38% (Image via PUBG New State)

The loading screen is stuck at “Checking for Updates” at 38%, and users see an error message that reads:

“Unable to connect to the server...”

Unable to connect to the server error will appear on the screens (Image via PUBG New State)

Subsequently, players are unable to get onto the servers and play PUBG New State. This error is primarily because the servers are currently unavailable. According to the developers, they will be made available globally at 6:00 am UTC (11:30 am IST).

Players do not need to panic or reinstall the game. They will only have to wait a little longer because the servers will be up and running on both Android and iOS platforms in the coming hours.

The official PUBG New State Twitter handle has addressed the issue:

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE Hello Survivors! Due to the cloud technical issues, we will be undergoing maintenance for two hours until 06:00 (UTC).

The game will not be accessible in the markets until then. We apologize for any inconvenience. Hello Survivors! Due to the cloud technical issues, we will be undergoing maintenance for two hours until 06:00 (UTC).The game will not be accessible in the markets until then. We apologize for any inconvenience. https://t.co/5701zhacD9

Downloading PUBG New State

You can follow these steps to download PUBG New State:

Step 1: You need to visit the official Google Play Store page of PUBG New State. You can use the link provided below for the same purpose:

Players can download PUBG New State from the Google Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

To visit PUBG New State’s Play Store page: Click here.

Step 2: Afterwards, you can tap on the “Install” button to download the game on your device.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Step 3: You can finally create a new account in PUBG New State and start a brand-new journey in the battle royale title.

Edited by Siddharth Satish