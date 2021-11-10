PUBG New State (Mobile) official release time revealed for all regions

The long-awaited moment has almost arrived, and PUBG New State is all set to be released across the globe on 11 November, i.e., tomorrow. Players have been eagerly awaiting its official launch since pre-registration began in February.

The developers have provided much-needed details about the game’s release time in a social media post. They have issued the following statement:

Fans’ excitement is over the roof as they will finally be able to try out the game after the alpha tests and technical tests.

When will PUBG New State be released, and how to download it?

As stated in the post by the developers, PUBG New State will be rolled out globally tomorrow at 4 am UTC, which is 9.30 am IST.

Once it is released, individuals will be able to download it directly on their devices through the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, depending upon the device they are using.

With the release, the game will offer players four playable modes – Troi, Erangel 2051, 4v4 TDM, and Training. Eventually, with further updates, new additions will be made.

All users who have not yet pre-registered for PUBG New State are recommended to do so. They will be provided with an exclusive permanent vehicle skin after completing the respective process.

Requirements

The requirements of the last technical test of PUBG New State were:

Android

Operating System: Android OS 6.0 or higher

RAM: Minimum of 2 GB

iOS

Operating System: iOS 13.0 or higher

Device: iPhone 6s or higher

The requirements are expected to be similar at the time of the final launch. Hence, users will have to meet these if they wish to play PUBG New State on their devices.

