PUBG New State technical test gameplay, major features, graphics and more

The release of PUBG New State is edging closer, and the hype among the players continues to rise. Approximately two weeks from now, the game will be made available to users on both Android and iOS platforms across the globe.

To ensure that PUBG New State is stable before it is made available, the developers have recently started a Technical Test for the game. It will be accessible for a brief period of time, and only those who previously took part in Alpha Test 2 will be able to get a crack at it.

Details about PUBG New State technical test

Gameplay

Here is the playable content in PUBG New State Technical Test (Image via PUBG New State)

As most players know, PUBG New State is set in 2051. Consequently, it features tons of futuristic equipment, including drones, shields and more.

There are currently four playable options in the technical test - Troi, Erangel 2051, Station (4v4 TDM), and Training Ground (Training Mode). The same was unveiled by the developers one week back as the official launch content in the Media Showcase:

Major features

Green Flare Gun and Recruit System are two incredible aspects (Image via PUBG New State / YouTube)

Green Flare Gun: Flare Guns are traditionally used to call airdrops in PUBG, but in PUBG New State, a new type - the Green Flare Gun - has been introduced. The new type of flare gun will allow gamers to revive a teammate who died during the period of the match.

Recruit System: This will be one of the most unique game features, and players will be able to recruit an opponent after killing them. Doing so will only be possible if there is space available in their team.

Erangel: New State (Image via PUBG New State / YouTube)

Erangel 2051: Erangel is one of the playable maps in PUBG New State, as mentioned above. Buildings on the map and a great deal of other content will be destroyed in the year 2051.

Apart from this, the game is set to feature tons of other features, and readers can check them out by clicking on this link.

Graphics

PUBG New State graphics settings (Image via PUBG New State)

PUBG New State employs global illumination technology to provide players with the best graphics possible on the mobile platform. With great map textures that are incredibly detailed, the visuals offered by the game are genuinely remarkable.

The settings for Graphics Quality provide the following options:

1) Lite

2) Medium

3) High

4) Ultra

5) Extreme

The mechanics of the game are also very fluid, ensuring a well-rounded gaming experience on handheld devices. Another aspect that has been meticulously designed is the user interface.

Framer rates can be set by the players on Low/ Medium/ High/ Very High/ Ultra Max/ Extreme, based on the device they are using.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan