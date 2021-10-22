Full list of new features in PUBG New State (Mobile)

The release date for PUBG New State was confirmed earlier today, and players are quite enthusiastic about trying it out. The game will be officially made available worldwide after its release on 11 November 2021.
Along with this, the developers have released a media showcase in which the game's various officials offer players a plethora of information. They also discussed the new features that will be included in PUBG New State.
List of all features of PUBG New State
Core of PUBG New State
1) Next-generation graphics
2) PC-like advanced gameplay on smartphones
3) Be Original PUBG, Be New State Battle Royale
4) PUBG Universe 2051
Features
Here are all the features that the officials have mentioned in the Media Showcase:
New Vehicles: Electronic vehicles will be the main form of transportation in PUBG New State.
Search Drone and Shield: Futuristic equipment like search drones will help users search an area for potential enemies. Meanwhile, the shield would provide them with cover on the battlefield.
Gun Customization: Users will be able to customize the weapons, increasing the overall choices for them. The developers will be changing the customizations each month to alter the meta.
Drone Store: In Drone Store, players will be able to use the collected credits and exchange them for various supplies.
Green Flare Gun: Instead of the traditional flare gun that users typically utilize for supplies, the green flare gun will be bringing back a dead teammate.
Recruit System: In PUBG New State, gamers can recruit enemies to their squad if they have free space.
Erangel: New State: Alongside Troi, a futuristic version of the classic Erangel map will also be available for the players.
4v4 TDM: A 4v4 TDM will also be added to PUBG New State with the official launch. Through this mode, players will be able to practice and enhance their gunplay.
Training Ground: There will be a Training Ground as well where users can hone their skills.
Users can further go ahead and check out the Media Showcase to learn more about future updates and service plans. It also mentions the Partner Program and anti-cheat.