Full list of new features in PUBG New State (Mobile)

The release date for PUBG New State was confirmed earlier today, and players are quite enthusiastic about trying it out. The game will be officially made available worldwide after its release on 11 November 2021.

Along with this, the developers have released a media showcase in which the game's various officials offer players a plethora of information. They also discussed the new features that will be included in PUBG New State.

List of all features of PUBG New State

Core of PUBG New State

1) Next-generation graphics

Graphics (Image via PUBG New State / YouTube)

2) PC-like advanced gameplay on smartphones

The game will offer better gunplay (Image via PUBG New State / YouTube)

3) Be Original PUBG, Be New State Battle Royale

Core of PUBG will be incorporated to the game (Image via PUBG New State / YouTube)

4) PUBG Universe 2051

The game will have its own lore (Image via PUBG New State / YouTube)

Features

Here are all the features that the officials have mentioned in the Media Showcase:

New vehicles, search drone and shield will be added to the game (Image via PUBG New State / YouTube)

New Vehicles: Electronic vehicles will be the main form of transportation in PUBG New State.

Search Drone and Shield: Futuristic equipment like search drones will help users search an area for potential enemies. Meanwhile, the shield would provide them with cover on the battlefield.

Gun Custtomization and Drone Store will also be avaialble (Image via PUBG New State / YouTube)

Gun Customization: Users will be able to customize the weapons, increasing the overall choices for them. The developers will be changing the customizations each month to alter the meta.

Drone Store: In Drone Store, players will be able to use the collected credits and exchange them for various supplies.

Green Flare Gun can be used to bring back a dead teammate (Image via PUBG New State / YouTube)

Green Flare Gun: Instead of the traditional flare gun that users typically utilize for supplies, the green flare gun will be bringing back a dead teammate.

Recruit System: In PUBG New State, gamers can recruit enemies to their squad if they have free space.

Erangel will be added to PUBG New State with the launch (Image via PUBG New State / YouTube)

Erangel: New State: Alongside Troi, a futuristic version of the classic Erangel map will also be available for the players.

A 4v4 TDM will be available as well (Image via PUBG New State / YouTube)

4v4 TDM: A 4v4 TDM will also be added to PUBG New State with the official launch. Through this mode, players will be able to practice and enhance their gunplay.

Launch contents include Training Grounds (Image via PUBG New State / YouTube)

Training Ground: There will be a Training Ground as well where users can hone their skills.

Users can further go ahead and check out the Media Showcase to learn more about future updates and service plans. It also mentions the Partner Program and anti-cheat.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan