PUBG New State trailer officially released, teases futuristic gameplay and graphics

Krafton unveiled PUBG New State in February 2021, and several alpha tests were subsequently conducted earlier this year. In those, the users from selected regions were provided an opportunity to test out the features of the game.

Now, with the recent release of the launch trailer, players have finally received the much-awaited news about the game’s arrival.

As showcased in the trailer, PUBG New State is scheduled to be made available to the public on 11 November 2021, which is just a few weeks away. Additionally, the developers have posted a media showcase to provide fans with comprehensive details about the game, including what features it has.

Official launch trailer of PUBG New State released

The trailer’s release was music to the ears of PUBG New State fans. Players were able to spot many unique aspects of the game, including futuristic items and vehicles which they can try out once it's made available.

Aside from that, players were also able to view the gunplay and numerous locations. All of this has left them overjoyed, and they cannot wait until the game is officially released.

As promised, the game will offer users a futuristic battle royale experience and will be using global illumination technology to provide the best graphics on mobile devices.

With all these unique features, there’s no doubt that PUBG New State will achieve great success on the mobile platform. Krafton's offering will certainly set the bar high for mobile games upon its official release.

Registrations for it have already surpassed 50 million, which clearly showcases the hype. Users will be given a permanent 'Limited Vehicle Skin' if they complete the pre-registration. Readers can check out a guide on the same process by clicking on this link.

To get the exclusive reward, players will have to pre-register on the respective platform (Image via PUBG New State)

