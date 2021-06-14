PUBG New State (Mobile) alpha features: Green flare, shield, drones, and more revealed

Players in the United States of America are very excited to try out PUBG New State. The alpha test commenced on June 11th and has introduced quite a few exciting features.

The futuristic battle royale game is set in 2051, and players land on a map named Troi to fight for survival. Mobile gamers have appreciated the game for its great graphics and superb gameplay elements.

PUBG New State features

Players can check out the following exciting features that the upcoming title has introduced in the alpha stage:

1) Green flare gun

Players can revive fallen teammated using this flare gun (Image via PUBG New State)

This new flare gun can be used by players to revive their teammates. They can only be used once during any point of time in the battle royale match.

2) Electric Car

The game features electric vehicles (Image via PUBG New State)

PUBG New State’s brand-new electric car is fast and robust. If players are outside the safe zone, the battery of the vehicle reduces rapidly.

3) Trams

Electric cars are fast and strong (Image via PUBG New State)

This new mode of transportation ensures efficient means of traveling in PUBG New State. Trams follow a set route and cannot be stopped or destroyed.

4) Vehicle improvement

Players can take cover behind car doors (Image via PUBG New State)

Players can take cover behind the door of their vehicle while climbing in. They can also click on the Trunk icon if they want to get the items stored inside.

5) Search Drones

Players can use search drones to track their enemies (Image via PUBG New State)

If players want to know about the location of the enemies, they can use drones. However, they must note that they will be exposed to enemy fire when they control the Search Drone.

6) Deployable Shields

Players can use the standard shield or the wide variant shield (Image via PUBG New State)

Deployable Shields act as additional cover in PUBG New State. The wide variant shield gives extra cover compared to the standard shield.

7) Weapon customization

Players can customize 13 different weapons using the customization kit provided by PUBG New State. They can only customize a particular firearm once, and these kits are single-use consumable items.

8) Drone Store

Players can head over to the Drone Store for buying items (Image via PUBG New State)

Gamers can use “Drone credit” to purchase items from the Drone Store. These credits are available as lootable items in a battle royale match.

9) Battle Points

The in-game currency of PUBG New State is Battle Points (Image via PUBG New State)

Battle Points are the in-game currency of PUBG New State. Players can earn BP rewards by completing daily missions assigned by the title.

