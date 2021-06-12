Top 5 differences between PUBG New State and PUBG Mobile

The alpha test for PUBG New State has already started in the USA, and players cannot contain their excitement. They get to see many new features incorporated into the new battle royale title.

PUBG New State has been dubbed "PUBG Mobile 2.0" by many fans. However, the two BR titles are quite different.

PUBG Mobile versus PUBG New State

These are five significant differences between the two titles:

1) Backdrop

PUBG New State is set in the year 2051 (Image via Google Play Store)

BR players must know that PUBG New State has a futuristic background. The game is set in the year 2051, and they can use ultra-modern technology to defeat enemies.

PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, is not set in the future, and gamers use regular guns to eliminate opponents.

2) Map choice

The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.

Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.

What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/FR8OhOlSDT — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 24, 2021

The futuristic battle royale map in PUBG New State is called Troi, which covers 8x8 km. gGamers can only play on this map initially.

PUBG Mobile features five battle royale maps: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Karakin, and Livik. The first two Miramar cover an area of 8x8 km, Sanhok is 4x4 km, and Livik and Karakin take up 2x2 km.

3) Weapon customization

PUBG New State offers its players a customization kit that they can use to buff their weapons. From performance to fire mode, the kit has it all.

There are a variety of weapons offered by PUBG Mobile, but players can't boost their performances. They can only buy skins to make them look fancier.

4) Ultra-modern gadgets

Green flare gun in PUBG New State (Image via PUBG New State)

Players can use ultra-modern gadgets to get ahead in PUBG New State. These include a green flare gun that they can use to revive fallen teammates, Search Drones to track enemies from afar, etc.

PUBG Mobile is devoid of such ultra-modern technology, and players can only use the red flare gun to summon a special airdrop.

5) Other features

Trams in PUBG New State (Image via PUBG New State)

PUBG New State has introduced many small features that will improve the battle royale experience for players. For example, electric cars are faster and stronger than the vehicles featured in PUBG Mobile.

Players can also take cover behind the car doors while climbing into it. In addition, a new mode of transportation, trams, has been introduced.

Such features are not currently available in PUBG Mobile.

