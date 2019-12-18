PUBG Mobile: Top 5 locations to find Flare Gun in Erangel map

Best places to find Flare Gun

Flare Guns play a significant role in the famous battle royale game PUBG Mobile. It does not only brings one of the best weapons along with level 3 helmet, bag, and vest when the player shoots it inside the play zone but also a bulletproof jeep when used outside the safe area.

Thus, the player or team who has a flare gun gets some extra advantage in the game, and their chances of winning the game get increased. Now, finding a flare gun in such a big Erangel map can be very time-consuming.

So, the player must know the Top 5 places in Erangel where one can find a flare gun easily.

Top 5 Places in Erangel to find the Flare Gun

Here is the list of top five spots in the Erangel map, which have a high probability of spawning a flare gun.

#5 Shooting Range

Shooting Range

Chances to find Flare Gun: Medium

Risk: Low-Medium

The possibilities to find a flare gun in Shooting Range may not be as high as other locations, but because of the low-risk factor, this location finds its way in the top places where the player can find a flare gun.

It can be found on the boxes, and along with this, the site has some right amount of loot and a lot of 5.5mm ammo for guns like M416, Mini14, etc. Along with this, the place is not very large, so it won't take a long time to loot it that will help the player to do quick rotations.

#4 Novorepnoye

Novorepnoye

Chances to find Flare Gun: Very High

Risk: Medium-High

This place has gotten immensely popular these days. If the first zone is away from Georgopol, then the player can come to this place for the flare gun. This place was not much of a hot drop, but now the risk here is quite high.

Just like Georgopol, the flare gun can be found in or above the containers or in the warehouses. Other than this, the place has enough loot for not just a player but for the whole squad along with some buildings that help to get cover during intense fights.

#3 Mylta Power

Mylta Power

Chances to find Flare Gun: Medium

Risk- Low-Medium

Again because of the low-risk factor, Mylta Power makes it to the list of top five spots of finding a flare gun. So, if the player likes to play safely at the start, that person can choose Mylta Power to find a flare gun. The other advantage of going to Mylta Power is that the player will find all the required loot in one building.

#2 Military Base

Military Base

Chances to find Flare Gun: Very High

Risk: Medium-High

Military Base is a place with a lot of buildings and, thus, makes a perfect place to go in the search for flare gun. The player will find a fantastic loot here along with the flare gun. After getting the loot, they can also do bridge camping, which can bring some kills at the beginning of the game. Sometimes the zone ultimately favors Military Base that will put the player or the team in an advantageous situation in the final circles of the game.

#1 Georgopol

Georgopol

Chances to find Flare Gun: Very High

Risk: Medium-High

Georgopol is the best place to find the flare gun. The player can find it on the containers or in them, or it may be spawned in the warehouses located in Erangel. Sometimes, the player or the squad even find more than one flare gun in Georgopol.

Along with the highest probability of getting the flare gun, this place has the best weapons and level 3 items to loot for the squad or player. But with this much to offer, Georgopol becomes one of the riskiest places in Erangel. So, the player or the team must be ready to fight at the beginning of the match.

Note: Loot algorithms are not constant, there may be some variations on a few occasions