Top 5 features that make PUBG New State better than BGMI

The PUBG Mobile franchise has grown in number with two new titles, PUBG New State and BGMI. Even though other titles such as COD Mobile and Free Fire are trying their best to provide stiff competition, PUBG's offerings are miles ahead.

PUBG New State and BGMI are similar in the context of being battle royale games. Apart from that, the two are starkly different. While the latter is PUBG Mobile's regional version, PUBG New State is an entirely new title with better features.

PUBG New State features that make it better than BGMI

5) Setting of the game

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE

Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.

What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?



Beyond Battle Royale, The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE https://t.co/FR8OhOlSDT

The primary agenda of every BR game is quite similar. Gamers will have to survive a shrinking zone and be the last man/team standing.

PUBG New State adds a different dimension and takes gamers to the future, where survival is quite tricky. The game is set in 2051 and offers futuristic gameplay.

As mentioned before, BGMI is a regional version of PUBG Mobile. Therefore, it does not offer a similar battle royale experience and certainly not futuristic gameplay.

4) An different map

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE



Troi, New State, and the mysterious gold masked people, we share the story behind it all.



Watch the video:



Pre-register here: This is how PUBG: NEW STATE tells a story.Troi, New State, and the mysterious gold masked people, we share the story behind it all.Watch the video: youtu.be/Zml9K3PJo74 Pre-register here: pubg.info/3DwpzAX This is how PUBG: NEW STATE tells a story.Troi, New State, and the mysterious gold masked people, we share the story behind it all.Watch the video: youtu.be/Zml9K3PJo74Pre-register here: pubg.info/3DwpzAX https://t.co/ABKQ5NbTN2

Prior to the release of BGMI, speculations went around in the community that the upcoming title would feature a different map than PUBG Mobile. The belief turned out to be false after the game was released, with the same maps from the original title.

PUBG New State has revealed that it will feature a new 8x8 map. The action takes place in the city of Troi, and certainly, gamers are excited to try out the new map and explore the POIs.

3) Vehicles

PUBG New State features a futuristic system of transportation (Image via PUBG New State)

The Tesla collaboration brought forth a futuristic touch in terms of transportation to BGMI. However, it was a limited-time event, taken down after some time.

PUBG New State offers more futuristic concepts when it comes to vehicles and transportation systems. The game is developed for the future, and the developer is leaving no stones unturned to influence gamers' experience.

2) Weapon customization

Gamers can customize weapons in PUBG New State. Attaching the perfect equipment and leveling up will undoubtedly make the weapon more lethal, and users would love to experiment with it.

The BGMI arsenal offers several categories of weapons that gamers can use. However, there is no weapon customization available in-game.

1) Drones

Drones being used in PUBG New State (Image via PUBG New State)

The most prominent feature that separates PUBG New State from BGMI is the addition of drones. The former features drones that players can use to track down and eliminate enemies.

With drones becoming quite common in today's world, their addition will make it more exciting, and it is to be seen how gamers combat them.

BGMI does not feature any drones, and it is unlikely that the developers will add them anytime in the future.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer