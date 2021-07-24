How to get Tesla Cybertruck and Roadster in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India recently collaborated with Tesla on their latest BGMI 1.5 update and it goes without saying that players are now ecstatic with anticipation.The latest season is full of new exciting features along with some hot Tesla wheels.

Players are already enjoying the exclusive Tesla features in the Mission Ignition mode of BGMI. However, some have found some difficulties while finding some of these features in-game.

In this article, players will find a guide so that they can get Tesla Cybertruck and Roadster in-game easily.

Places to find Tesla Cybertruck and Roadster in-game:

Since Battlegrounds Mobile India is tied up with Tesla, players are excited to get their hands on the key features of the update. From the Tesla factory, they can get a Tesla Car and enjoy the ride on that car. On the road, they will find a Tesla Bike as well.

Aside from all of this, players can also enjoy the Tesla Cybertruck and Roadster in-game. Players can find some Tesla Cybertruck on the road. From the Cybertruck players will get a huge amount of loot which will eventually helps them to win the game. Here are some of the places from where players can find the Cybertruck:

1) Querry Area: Players can find a Cybertruck in this area. It will be found on the open road.

2) Farm Area: Players can also find one in the Farm area.

3) Military Base: Another area where the players will surely find a Cybertruck.

These three are the top areas where the players can get the Tesla Cybertruck.

However, in order to get the Roadster players have to redeem a particular skin by spending UC in BGMI. Players must participate in the BGMI Tesla Drift event and need to follow some simple steps to unlock this skin.

After redeeming the skin, players can change the Dacia to a Roadster.

