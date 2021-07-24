How to get Golden Eagle S12K skin in BGMI for free

The Golden Eagle S12K is currently one of the most coveted gun skins in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players are highly excited to unlock the gun skin.

They can redeem the Golden Eagle S12K gun skin from the Advanced Supplies in-game in exchange for Supply Badges. However, there is currently no event going on where gamers can collect the Supply Badges.

The only way to collect it is by spending almost 20 UC. To redeem the Golden Eagle S12K, they need 90 Supply Badges, which will cost around 1800 UC, which is a bit expensive.

However, users can get the Golden Eagle S12K for free in BGMI in exchange for Silver Coins, which they can gather by dismantling some old or unused items in the inventory.

Step by step guide to acquire Golden Eagle S12K skin in BGMI for free

The Golden Eagle S12K is a legendary skin BGMI with the face of an Eagle and a golden color theme that users can acquire for free. They need Silver Coins for the same and need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Gamers must open the game, go to the Shop, and then head for the Redeem section.

Step 2: They will find the Golden Eagle S12K and can click on it.

The Golden Eagle S12K in the Redeem Shop

Step 3: Players should find a purchase option at the bottom of the screen, mentioning the number of Silver Coins needed.

Step 4: After that, they get three options:

If they want the skin for just seven days, they need 147 Silver Coins. If they wish to keep the skin for one month, they need 630 Silver Coins. If they desire the skin permanently, they have to spend 1260 Silver Coins.

Purchase plans for Silver Coins

Users must choose any of these plans and then click on "Purchase" to confirm the purchase. They can also use AG to acquire the skin.

Purchase plans for AG

