PUBG New State (Mobile) in-game purchase prices officially revealed

PUBG New State is among the most awaited titles, and it has managed to gather a lot of attention in the previous few days as the pre-registrations for the Indian region were announced. The upcoming game was initially revealed by Krafton in late February this year.

PUBG New State's second alpha test concluded recently. Users can try the various features that developers have implemented.

In a new development, PUBG New State’s in-game currency prices have been revealed for the Indian region.

In-game purchase prices of PUBG New State (Mobile) unveiled on Apple App Store

Like other titles, PUBG New State is also set to feature a premium in-game currency that players can use to make various transactions. As mentioned above, the prices for the same were revealed on the Apple App Store. They are as follows:

60 NC – INR 89

180 NC – INR 269

600 NC – INR 899

1500 NC – INR 1799

2950 NC – INR 4499

5900 NC – INR 8900

Readers can spot the same in the picture below:

All the prices of the in-app purchase (Image via Apple App Store)

Hence, these will likely be the cost of PUBG New State’s in-game currency – “NC,” and users would have to shell out the respective amounts to acquire them.

Pre-registering

As stated on the game’s website, all those users who pre-register for the title will be receiving a Limited Vehicle Skin permanently. Here are the steps that players can follow to register for PUBG New State on both Android and iOS:

Android

Step 1: Users need to visit PUBG New State's Google Play Store page using this link.

Players need to tap the "Pre-register" button after visiting the game's page (Image via Play Store)

Step 2: Upon reaching there, users should press the “Pre-register” button. A dialog box will appear on the screens. Clicking on “Got it” will complete the pre-registration process.

Users need to tap "Got it" to complete the pre-registration (Image via Play Store)

The “Install when available” option can also be selected if players wish to download the title when it's made available automatically.

iOS

Step 1: Head over to the Apple App Store page of PUBG New State; tapping here will take them to it.

Players are required to confirm the pre-order (Image via Apple App Store)

Step 2: Players need to click on the “Get” button and complete the process. The game will be pre-ordered.

