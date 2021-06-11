PUBG New State (Mobile) Alpha features: Drones, green flare, electric car, shields, and more

As the Alpha Test for PUBG New State for Android users in the United States is set to go live today, battle royale fans are in for a treat. Players will be able to see the gameplay of the highly anticipated game this year.

The game is set in 2051 and provides numerous new and exciting features to elevate the overall player experience. Selected users will be able to download the game from the Google Play Store.

Here are some of the key features in the PUBG New State Alpha Test.

Also read: Can PUBG New State (Mobile) Alpha be downloaded and played in India?

PUBG New State features

Here are the features available in the Alpha Test of PUBG New State

Flare gun

Green Flare gun can revive teammates (Image via PUBG New State)

Like PUBG Mobile, PUBG New State will feature a Flare gun but it would be quite different in its functioning.

Use the Green Flare Gun in PUBG: NEW STATE to revive a fallen teammate.

The Green Flare Gun is a single-use consumable item, usable during any phase of the game.

Revived players do not start with any gear or items.

Electric Cars

The game features electric vehicles (Image via PUBG New State)

PUBG Mobile features ultra-modern sleek and lightweight electric cars which run at high speeds. The car is lightweight and much stronger than the ordinary vehicle.

Accelerate quickly yet quietly and reach very high speeds with the Electric Car's boost function.

The power required to engage the boost will eat up energy from the electric battery quickly, so use it sparingly.

Driving inside the Blue Zone also rapidly depletes the Electric Car's battery.

Trams

Trams are the new features in PUBG New State (Image via PUBG New State)

Trams are another mode of transportation which is exclusive to PUBG New State. It is one of the most efficient ways to get around the map.

Trams cannot be destroyed and don't stop moving.

It follows a set route, moving at a consistent speed which can be viewed on the World Map.

Search Drones

Search drones can be used to scout an area (Image via PUBG New State)

As stated by the developers in the announcement, the game is set to have Search Drones.

Use Search Drones in PUBG: NEW STATE for efficient aerial reconnaissance to gain a tactical advantage and spot your enemies from afar.

You're vulnerable to enemies while controlling the drone.

Deployable Shields

Deployable shields have two types: standard and wide variant (Image via PUBG New State)

As seen in the pre-registration and field trip video, PUBG New State will have unique shields that can be deployed during the battle.

Deployable Shields are an excellent tool for use during combat, deployable whenever you need additional cover.

Additionally, these cannot be moved once placed.

Two types of Deployable Shields are available: the standard model and a wide variant with additional cover.

Found as loot across the map, Deployable Shields are also purchasable in the Drone Store.

Dyneema Vest

Dyneema Vest (Image via PUBG New State)

The Dyneema Vest is more effective than standard armor against close and mid-range effective ammo types, including 9 mm, 5.56 mm, and .45 ACP.

Compared to standard armor, the Dyneema Vest is less capable of withstanding damage from 7.62 mm, 12-gauge, and 300 Magnum ammunition.

Also read: PUBG New State vs Battlegrounds Mobile India: 3 similarities between the anticipated battle royale games

Vehicle Door

(Image via PUBG New State)

Vehicles can be used as an effective cover in PUBG New State by using its door as a cover.

Tapping the Door button near a vehicle will open the door and provide additional cover as you mount an assault against your enemies.

Tap the Trunk icon to access and loot items stored inside.

Team Up Squad Mode

The new mode will provide a different experience (Image via PUBG New State)

Team Up Squad Mode will provide an entirely different experience for users.

In this mode, you can recruit players in DBNO state to your squad. Each squad can have up to 4 members.

If one of your teammates has been downed, you can revive them and keep your squad together.

Weapon Customization

The game features customizations for 13 weapons in different categories including AR, SMG, DMR and more.

Each Customization Kit looted during gameplay is usable only with the indicated weapon type.

However, Customization Kits purchased from the Drone Store can be attached to any weapon.

These kits are single-use consumable items, with each weapon customizable only once.

Also read: Who created Battlegrounds Mobile India: All you need to know about BGMI's developer

Drone Store

There is an option of Drone Store purchase the in-tems within the game (Image via PUBG New State)

Users can purchase numerous items in PUBG New State from the Drone Store using a 'Drone credit' which the players can find as lootable items.

Purchased items are packed in a box and delivered by drone to the selected location, indicated with a plume of smoke.

You can choose the location where the drone will deliver your items

BP and Store

Battlegrounds Points is the in-game currency (Image via PUBG New State)

The in-game currency of PUBG New State is called BP or Battlegrounds Points and can be enarned through playing the game.

Daily Mission

Complete daily missions to earn BP rewards

Also read: PUBG New State (Mobile) official gameplay, trailer, map, and more

Edited by Gautham Balaji