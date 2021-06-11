Can PUBG New State (Mobile) Alpha be downloaded and played in India?

PUBG New State is an upcoming title by Krafton on the mobile platform. The game is set to be based in the future and has been eagerly awaited by fans since the commencement of its pre-registration in February.

Alpha testing for the game was announced on May 21st, and the registrations for it drew to an end on June 6th. Today, access for the Alpha is set to commence, and the selected users will be able to try the features that the developers have in store for them.

Several Indian players have wondered if they would be able to download and play it. This article provides details about the same.

Will players be able to download and play the Alpha test of PUBG New State in India?

Indian players won't be able to play the Alpha test of PUBG New State as the test is only exclusive for the Android platform in the United States. Even if players were able to register for it and got selected by using methods like VPN, they wouldn’t be able to access it by any means.

Users must note that utilizing virtual locations via developer settings and VPNs is prohibited. One of the admins on the PUBG New State community discord server stated the following regarding access to the Alpha test:

“Warning! Please note that if your device is using a VPN, has Developer Options enabled, or you are using an emulator, access to the Alpha will be restricted. Additionally, we take fair play and anti-cheat very seriously. Any attempts to alter the game files or use unauthorized programs (e.g., cheats, hacks, etc.) will force the game client to close.”

The respective discord server is community-run and developer-supported. Players can join that to stay connected to the PUBG New State community. (Click here).

Other information about PUBG New State

Previously, the developers of PUBG New State were quoted saying the following while replying to a FAQ about the release:

“As announced previously, we are planning to launch PUBG: NEW STATE in the second half of 2021.”

To keep up with all the announcements, users can follow the social media handles of PUBG New State:

