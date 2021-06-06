PUBG New State (Mobile) teases The Mall, a new location on its upcoming map

In its latest social media post, PUBG New State has teased a new location called “The Mall” on their upcoming map, Troi.

The caption on the post reads:

“The Mall catered to families and friends and was a gathering hub for citizens of Troi. While some were here for fashion and delicious food, others came to simply appreciate the majestic sunlight that is diffused by the gigantic tempered glass. Beyond Battle Royale”

Yesterday, PUBG New State teased another location on the Troi map called Exhibit Hall. More locations are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

PUBG New State pre-registration

PUBG New State is one of the most highly anticipated titles on the mobile platform. The game will be based in 2051 and will feature futuristic items including drones, combat rolls, and more.

The pre-registration cycle for PUBG New State began in February this year. Players who have pre-registered for the game will be rewarded with a Limited Vehicle Skin.

PUBG New State alpha test

PUBG New State alpha test registrations are ending today

The PUBG New State alpha test will begin on June 11th. Registrations for the alpha test will end later today.

Note: The test is only available to players from the United States.

Players can follow these steps to register for the PUBG New State alpha test:

Players should visit the alpha test website. They can click here to do so.

Once they are on the website, players should click on the “Apply for Alpha Test” button.

Players must carefully go through the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service of the game before clicking on the “Next” button.

To complete the registration process, players will have to log in to their Google account.

Release date of PUBG New State

When asked about the release date of PUBG New State, the developers said:

"As announced previously, we are planning to launch PUBG: NEW STATE in the second half of 2021. We are working hard to provide the classic battle royale experience in addition to next-generation gameplay, rich content, and graphics that exceed the limits of mobile gaming."

Players can follow the official PUBG New State social media handles to stay updated on all the official announcements regarding the game:

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh