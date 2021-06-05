PUBG New State (Mobile) teases new location from its upcoming map before alpha test release

PUBG New State Mobile recently revealed one of the locations on its social media site.

The upcoming title from the PUBG Mobile franchise has garnered a lot of attention from battle royale fans ever since it was announced in February 2020.

Fans were eagerly waiting for the developers to drop a few leaks and hints towards possible maps and locations of PUBG New State Mobile.

PUBG New State Mobile: Krafton teases Exhibit Hall location

Krafton Inc. announced PUBG New State Mobile back in February 2021. The developers also rolled out a pre-registration drive for gamers across the world.

After the global success of PUBG Mobile, Krafton Inc. decided to bring in some changes to the world of battle royale.

The developers are bringing revolutionary change in terms of gaming graphics and have set PUBG New State in the year 2051. Gamers should expect a futuristic touch added in terms of weapons and vehicles.

The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.

Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.

What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/FR8OhOlSDT — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 24, 2021

Fans were curious to catch a glimpse of the gameplay. They were also eager to learn about the locations and get hold of the map. However, the developers maintained a silent profile regarding the same.

Krafton Inc. took to Twitter to reveal the first location of PUBG New State Mobile. It is a monument in the city of Troi, named the Exhibit Hall, that was frequented by visitors. The monument exhibits state-of-the-art architecture and is quite innovative.

The developers maintained that even in 2051, the Exhibit Hall continues to be a popular attraction for survivors. It is important to note that Krafton Inc. is possibly hinting that this location will be a major spawn point for weapons, ammunition, and other in-game items.

Famous for its exhibitions, the Exhibit Hall was a symbolic monument in Troi.

It was always beloved by tourists for its open-style architecture.

It's still a popular attraction in 2051 - only to ruthless survivors😎



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/T4u38OXRUE — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) June 5, 2021

The teaser for the new location was dropped a few days before the commencement of the Alpha test.

Currently, only the region of the United States will undergo the Alpha test. Developers will use this data to make the necessary changes to the game before rolling out the global version.

Gamers can expect the game to be released in the second half of 2021 or 2022. Krafton Inc. dropped a major surprise to PUBG New State Mobile fans by revealing the location. Gamers can expect the developers to be revealing some more locations soon.

