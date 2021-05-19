PUBG New State (Mobile) alpha test release date update, iOS pre-registrations details, regions, and more

PUBG New State was announced by Krafton back in February and is one of the most awaited games on the mobile platform. The upcoming offering will be based in the year 2051 and feature futuristic items like drones and more, providing players with a whole new Battle Royale experience.

In recent progression, developers have released a video on the game's social media handles discussing alpha tests, iOS pre-registrations, and more.

Players can check out the complete video below:

This article takes a look at all the new news about PUBG New State.

PUBG New State: alpha test release date, iOS pre-registrations, and other details

Alpha test release date update and Regions

The post regarding the alpha test states:

"Registrations for PUBG: NEW STATE closed alpha test will begin in just a few days!"

Therefore, players can expect the registrations for the alpha test to commence shortly. Meanwhile, the released video mentions that the tests will only be available in the United States for Android devices.

A snippet from the video

iOS pre-registration details and social media handles

The once peaceful city of "Troi" is no more.

Severe poverty and economic division have driven the city into an era of darkness.

What will your experience in Troi 2051 be like?



Beyond Battle Royale, #PUBGNEWSTATE pic.twitter.com/FR8OhOlSDT — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 24, 2021

The wait for iOS users is soon about to draw to an end as the developers have also mentioned that the pre-registration for PUBG New State will be beginning soon on the platform.

They can stay tuned and wait for the official announcement about it to be made. Below are the links to the social media handles of PUBG New State:

Website: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

YouTube: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Users can check them out to keep track of all the official news about the game.

Pre-registration and Features

Pre-registration for PUBG New State is currently in process on the Google Play Store. Users can click on this link to visit the page and tap on the “Pre-register” option to register themselves.

Krafton has disclosed on the game’s official website that players will get a Limited Vehicle Skin (Permanent) to pre-register.

Here are some of the features that the game will be featuring:

Futuristic tools and vehicles

Ultra-realistic graphics

Weapon and its customization

100 player and 8x8 map

Players can learn more about these features by clicking here.

