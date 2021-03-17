PUBG New State (Mobile): List of confirmed features and everything else we know so far

PUBG New State is the latest mobile title announced in the PUBG franchise.

The pre-registration for the game is ongoing on the Google Play Store. Meanwhile, pre-orders for iOS users will begin soon. For now, they will receive the following message on the official website of the game:

“iOS pre-order will open soon.”

A trailer for the game has also been released, and players can check it out below:

This article takes a look at the confirmed features of PUBG: New State (Mobile).

PUBG New State (Mobile): Features and more

#1 100 player and 8x8 map

PUBG New State will have traditional battle royale elements (Image via Google Play Store)

PUBG New State is set in the year 2051. Following the traditional battle royale format, the game will feature 100 players landing on a vast 8x8 km open map, where they will battle against one another. The last team/player standing will be declared the winner.

The name of the brand-new battleground has been revealed, and it will be called TROI.

#2 Futuristic tools and vehicles

PUBG New State is set in the year 2051 and will feature futuristic items as well as vehicles (Image via Google Play Store)

PUBG New State will have a futuristic backdrop, with multiple new features for players to enjoy. Combat rolls, drones and futuristic ballistic shields are some of the items that will be available in the game. Players will also have an array of futuristic vehicles to choose from.

#3 Ultra realistic graphics

PUBG New State will have ultra-realistic graphics (Image via Google Play Store)

PUBG New State is expected to push the boundaries of graphics in mobile games. It will provide ultra-realistic graphics with the help of Global Illumination technology.

The minimum device requirements for the game will, therefore, be 2.5 GB of RAM and a device running on Android 6 and above.

#4 Weapon and its customization

A weapon customization feature will be available in PUBG New State (Image Via Google Play Store)

As per the Google Play description, PUBG New State will offer realistic and optimized gunplay. The game will provide a weapon customization feature that will enable players to make different weapons by obtaining customization kits.

How to pre-register for PUBG New State

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register for PUBG New State:

Step 1: Players must first visit PUBG: New State's pre-registration page. The link to the Google Play Store page of the game is given below:

PUBG New State: Click here

Click on the "Pre-register" button

Step 2: Players should next tap on the green “Pre-register" button.

Step 3: A dialog box will pop up. Players must click on the "OK" button to complete the pre-registration.

Tap on the 'OK' button

If players want to download the game once it is made available, they can press the "Install when available" option.

