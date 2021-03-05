PUBG: New State (Mobile) reaches 5 million pre-registrations

PUBG: New State has achieved the incredible landmark of more than 5 million pre-registrations within a week.

Krafton Inc. made the game’s announcement on February 25th. It caught the attention of battle royale enthusiasts worldwide as it was the newest title in the PUBG franchise. The pre-order trailer was released, and the pre-registrations commenced on the Google Play Store.

iOS users will have to wait for their turn as their pre-order will begin later.

Also read: Is there a pre-registration date for PUBG New State on iOS yet?

PUBG: New State (Mobile) crosses 5 million pre-registrations

PUBG: New State took to Twitter to inform users of this amazing feat and expressed their gratitude towards the players. The post read:

“You did it! We did it! Thanks to our AMAZING community, we’ve hit over 5 million pre-registrations on Google Play within a week! We’re excited to share more exclusive info soon, so keep an eye on our social channels and spread the word! Eyes.”

Advertisement

You did it! We did it! Thanks to our AMAZING community, we’ve hit over 5 million pre-registrations on Google Play within a week! 🙏



We're excited to share more exclusive info soon, so keep an eye on our social channels and spread the word! 👀#pubgnewstate #pubgns #newstate pic.twitter.com/gBrtPism6c — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) March 5, 2021

With the incredible milestone achieved, it is expected that the number of pre-registrations will grow further in the coming days.

How to pre-register for PUBG: New State on the Google Play Store

Players can follow the given steps to pre-register the upcoming BR title on the Play Store:

Step 1: First, they have to open the game's pre-registration page on the Google Play Store here.

Step 2: Users can tap the green "Pre-register" button, as shown in the picture:

Tap the Pre-register button in the game's Play Store page

Step 3: A dialog box will pop up, asking players to confirm their registration.

Advertisement

Press the 'OK' button to confirm the pre-order

Step 4: They can click the "OK" button. In case gamers wish to install the title when it is available, they can press the "Install when available" option.

Thank you all for the amazing reception and interest for PUBG: NEW STATE.



We will be slowly revealing more information on our social media channel in the near future, so make sure to follow them for the latest news and updates!



Don't forget to pre-register as well! ;) — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) February 26, 2021

Also read: PUBG New State (Mobile) vs Free Fire: 3 major differences between the games