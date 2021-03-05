A week ago, Korean gaming company Krafton Inc unveiled ‘PUBG New State’ for Android and iOS platforms. The title’s pre-registration process has already begun on the Play Store, and the official trailer was also released.

The game will be set in 2051 and offer the players various futuristic items, including drones and ballistic shields, which were also spotted in the official trailer. Before the official announcements were made, numerous reports stated that PUBG Mobile's sequel was in development.

The announcement, posted on the social media handles of PUBG Mobile New State, read the following:

“Coming in 2021, PUBG: NEW STATE features the most realistic battle royale experience you will find on mobile. Players will be able to drop in and explore a new map that expands the lore, experience graphics that push the limits of mobile gaming, master the best and most dynamic gunplay on the market, and enjoy next generation survival features that evolve the battlegrounds.”

Is there a pre-registration date for PUBG New State on iOS yet?

As of the moment, the pre-registration of PUBG New State has begun on the Play Store. Unfortunately, no registration date has been provided for iOS users yet.

On the official website, the following message appears on the screen of the users when they click on the iOS pre-order option:

“iOS pre-order will open soon.”

Error message

So all that the iOS players can do is wait for an official announcement. Gamers are advised to follow the title's social media handles to keep up with all the latest. Links to them have been provided below:

Website: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

YouTube: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Exclusive benefit

According to the game's official website, users will be receiving a Limited Vehicle Skin (Permanent) as an exclusive pre-ordering reward.

Features of PUBG New State

These features were mentioned on the Google Play Store page of PUBG New State.

Ultra-Realistic Graphics that push the limits of mobile gaming

Realistic and Dynamic Gunplay

Next Generation Survival

Expanding the PUBG Universe

You did it! We did it! Thanks to our AMAZING community, we’ve hit over 5 million pre-registrations on Google Play within a week! 🙏



We're excited to share more exclusive info soon, so keep an eye on our social channels and spread the word! 👀#pubgnewstate #pubgns #newstate pic.twitter.com/gBrtPism6c — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) March 5, 2021

