PUBG New State (Mobile) vs. PUBG Mobile Lite: 3 major difference between the games

PUBG is one of the most successful battle royale franchises, with its titles racking up enormous numbers on various platforms. Krafton Inc recently unveiled PUBG New State, the latest addition for Android and iOS users. The game's pre-registration is underway on the Play Store. A trailer for the game has also been released.

On the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite is the streamlined version of the renowned battle royale title - ‘PUBG Mobile Lite.’ The game was developed explicitly for users to enjoy the Battle Royale experience on low-end mobile devices.

This article highlights the differences between the games.

PUBG New State (Mobile) vs. PUBG Mobile Lite

Players and Map Size

(Image via Google Play Store)

The upcoming PUBG New State will feature 100 players in a match with the last team or player to survive winning the game. According to the press release, the new battleground is named Troi and will be 8x8 km in size.

“Explore massive 8x8 km open worlds with a variety of vehicles.”

Meanwhile, Lite, being the toned-down version, features much smaller maps and reduces gameplay's visual elements. It has 60 players dropping onto a 2x2 km map.

Minimum Requirements

(Image via Google Play Store)

PUBG New State offers Ultra-Realistic Graphics by using Global illumination technology. Players require a device with a minimum of 2.5 GB of RAM running on Android version 6 or higher.

Meanwhile, Lite has modest device requirements. The game requires 600 MB of free space and 1 GB of RAM to run smoothly.

Weapon customization and next-gen survival features

(Image via Google Play Store)

PUBG New State will offer users the opportunity to modify and make their own weapons via a unique weapons customization feature. However, the exact specifics of this feature haven't been revealed. The official press release said,

"A new in-game weapon customization feature, players can make various weapons their own by obtaining customization kits. These kits will transform weapons in different ways, such as performance enhancements, fire mode selection, and grenade launcher attachments."

The customization feature appears to vary from the numerous attachment options the players have in PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG New State is set in 2051. The game is expected to incorporate futuristic items like drones, combat rolls, ballistic shields, and more. The Play Store description of the game reads,

"Enjoy a variety of tools and features, including drones, combat rolls, and more."

However, Lite doesn't seem to have any such items as those mentioned in PUBG New State.

