PUBG New State (Mobile) vs PUBG Mobile: How different will the games be?

Battle Royale titles have garnered a massive audience, especially on mobiles, with PUBG Mobile and Free Fire leading the charge in terms of popularity.

BR enthusiasts were recently elated by news of a new game's release by Krafton, called PUBG New State. The trailer was released, and pre-registrations have commenced on the Google Play Store.

PUBG New State has been dubbed the sequel to the popular battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. Though they share the same core, there are subtle differences between the two that have become evident from the press release and trailer.

This article looks at these differences.

PUBG New State (Mobile) vs PUBG Mobile: Differences

Next-gen survival features

Players are hyped for the upcoming PUBG title (Image via Google Play Store)

PUBG New state is set in the future, i.e., 2051, and will offer numerous futuristic features, including drones, combat rolls, and more.

The Google Play description of the game reads:

"Enjoy a variety of tools and features, including drones, combat rolls, and more."

Players could also spot drones and a futuristic ballistic shield in the pre-order trailer.

The game will also provide numerous new and exciting vehicles that will enable users to move around the 8x8 km map. A bike, buggy, and several other vehicles were on display in the game's trailer.

"Explore massive 8x8 km open worlds with a variety of vehicles."

On the contrary, there are no features like shields and drones yet in PUBG Mobile. There is a UAV available in Payload 2.0.

Weapon customization

PUBG Mobile has an array of weapons (Image via Google Play Store)

PUBG New State will provide players with the in-game weapon customization feature to help make their own weapons. However, the exact nature of these customizations is not known at this point.

The press release stated:

"A new in-game weapon customization feature, players can make various weapons their own by obtaining customization kits. These kits will transform weapons in different ways, such as performance enhancements, fire mode selection, and grenade launcher attachments."

While the Google Play description said:

"Master different weapons and make each of them your own with weapon customization."

In theory, the feature appears to be quite different from the option of guns' attachments in the game's global version.

