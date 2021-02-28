PUBG Mobile Indian version release priority for Krafton, PUBG New State to come later in the country: Report

Multiple reports suggest that the release of the PUBG Mobile Indian version is the priority for Krafton, and the upcoming PUBG New State might be released later in the country.

Earlier, numerous leaks suggested that a PUBG Mobile sequel was in the works. It all turned out to be true with the announcement of PUBG: New State being made by Krafton Inc a few days ago.

The title will be based on the year 2051 and have futuristic items, including drones and more. Its official trailer was released, and the pre-registration process commenced on the Google Play Store.

However, the Indian fans were left disappointed as India, one of the biggest markets for PUBG Mobile, was excluded from the pre-registration.

Report: Release of PUBG Mobile Indian version priority for Krafton, PUBG New State to come later

Krafton representative told the Korean news outlet – The GURU,

“It is true that India has been excluded from the pre-registration of New State. We are not planning to launch PUBG New State in India Yet. First of all, we will focus on the re-release of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile.”

According to a report by E Today Korea, a Krafton official had told them,

“We are constantly communicating with the Indian government to re-launch the mobile back in India and we are working hard”

These reports make it evident that the re-release of PUBG Mobile in India is the South Korean company's prime concern for now. The game's sequel might be rolled out after the main's comeback. However, there are no exact details for the game's revival in the country.

In September, Indian PUBG Mobile fans were left heartbroken as their beloved game was among the 118 applications banned by the MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology). Since then, players have patiently waited for the return of PUBG Mobile in the country.

Numerous developments have taken place regarding the revival of the title. Users can click here to read the complete timeline of events about PUBG Mobile India.

Note: The statements and other details used in the article have been translated from Korean. Hence, some particulars could get lost in translation.

