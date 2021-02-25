PUBG Mobile New State battle royale: Official website, pre-order reward, link, social media handles and more

PUBG Mobile is one biggest battle royale games on the mobile platform and has established itself as an industry juggernaut in the last few years.

A few months back, reports suggested that a sequel to PUBG Mobile was under development.

A popular data miner recently added further fuel to the reports when he claimed that the announcement of the new game was just around the corner. He turned out to be right as Krafton today released the trailer for PUBG Mobile New State.

Players can watch the trailer below:

The pre-registration for the game is already underway on the Google Play Store, while the pre-order on the Apple App Store is expected to begin at a later date.

PUBG Mobile New State will be set in 2051 and will feature 8x8 maps with various vehicle tools, including drones, combat rolls and more. Apart from this, the title will provide ultra-realistic graphics and gameplay.

PUBG Mobile New State: Pre-registration rewards link and more

The announcement for PUBG Mobile New State reads:

"Coming in 2021, PUBG: NEW STATE features the most realistic battle royale experience you will find on mobile. Players will be able to drop in and explore a new map that expands the lore, experience graphics that push the limits of mobile gaming, master the best and most dynamic gunplay on the market, and enjoy next generation survival features that evolve the battlegrounds."

Pre-order reward

According to the PUBG Mobile New State official website, players will receive a Limited Vehicle Skin (Permanent) as an exclusive reward for pre-ordering the game.

How to pre-register for PUBG Mobile New State

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register for PUBG Mobile New State.

Step 1: Players must first visit the Google Play Store page of PUBG Mobile New State. They can use the link given below to do so.

Pre-register link: Click here.

Step 2: Next, they should press the 'Pre-register' button. A pop-up will appear, prompting them to confirm their registration.

Step 3: Players should then press OK. If they want to download the game once it is made available, they can also tap on the "Install when available" option.

Website and social media handles

Players can follow PUBG Mobile New State's official social media handles and website to keep up with all the new developments and updates. Here are the links:

Website: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

YouTube: Click here

Facebook: Click here