New PUBG Mobile 2.0 game likely in development by Krafton

PUBG Mobile has more than made its mark in the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. Over the past few years, the title has witnessed unparallel growth and become a household name.

Millions of players from across the world regularly play the game, and its mass popularity can be credited to the exhilarating battle royale experience that it provides. In a way, the shooter has also contributed to the rise in the BR genre's popularity.

And now, reports suggest that a sequel to PUBG Mobile is under development.

PUBG Mobile 2.0 game apparently under development by Krafton

A report by MTN, published in November, stated that the development of a new battle royale title is apparently in full swing by the South Korean company – Krafton Inc.

On November 30th, 2020, a source familiar with the situation in Krafton told MTN:

"From the first half of last year, PUBG has been developing a new mobile game, 'Project XTRM.' It is likely to be the concept of PUBG Mobile 2."

The source added:

"There was a team that was preparing a new PC/console platform for the 'PUBG' IP in Krafton, and this team was transferred to PUBG at the beginning of last year."

"We are in full swing, but if the game is successfully developed and completed, it is highly likely to be named PUBG 2.0'."

It is well-known that Project XTRM is developed by producer Park Min-Gyu. Afterward, he became the in-charge of developing the low-end PC version of PUBG, PUBG Lite, and then 'Project XTRM.'

According to a reliable PUBG data miner, Player IGN, Krafton is working on PUBG 2.0 and PUBG Mobile 2.0. He further stated that the title could be cross-platform, across PCs, consoles, and mobiles.

btw, I should also point out it's gonna be PC and Console cross platform.



And based on what I looked into XTRM, it should be PC, Console, and Mobile crossplatform. — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) January 6, 2021

Note: The statements and other details used in the article have been translated from Korean. Hence, some particulars could get lost in translation.

