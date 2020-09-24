Earlier this month, The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology imposed a ban on 118 Chinese-origin apps and games. As is well-known by now, this list included one of the most played games in India — PUBG Mobile.

This unprecedented move jolted the entire PUBG Mobile community, as it enjoyed a good player base and an excellent esports scene in the country, and the world.

Just a few days after the ban, a ray of hope emerged when PUBG Corporation announced that they no longer authorised the PUBG Mobile franchise in India to Tencent Games, and were looking for a local Indian partner to handle publishing work.

However, in a fresh blow to the game’s fans, a report by Inside Sport states that any PUBG Mobile unban in the country may not take place shortly.

PUBG Mobile unban unlikely to happen any time soon: Report

The report by Inside Sport added that The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is in no hurry to revoke the ban on any banned Chinese apps. This shows that the withdrawal of Tencent Games’ publishing rights was not enough for the PUBG Mobile’s come back in India.

The ministry source told Inside Sport:

“There is no discussion within the ministry, officially, to revoke bans on any of the apps listed in the ban list. We will stay away from making any comment on any specific company or app.”

The report further added that no representation had been made to-date by PUBG Corporation or any other related company’s official to the ministry for revoking the game’s ban.

Also, discussions about retracting the ban imposed on Chinese apps has not been initiated yet. This update has undoubtedly reduced the chances of PUBG Mobile coming back any time soon.

